Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK REVELATION! Is Misbah Maalik about to discover the truth about son Imran?

Is Misbah Maalik about to discover the worrying truth about her son in Hollyoaks?

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is out of her mind with worry in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Misbah’s son, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) suddenly collapsed while trying to impress a food critic at The Dog.

Imran and his boss,Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), were taking on a foodie challenge to win points with the critic and bring in business.

However, things took a worrying turn when Imran, who has been secretly battling an eating disorder, slumped to the ground.

Imran Maalik's burn became infected and he suddenly collapsed in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Doctor Misbah is desperate to get answers on what’s happened to Imran and her mind is racing with her son’s medical history.

Will she finally uncover the truth and discover that Imran has a serious eating disorder?

Eric is fuming when he discovers Mason Chen-Williams has told Maxine the truth about him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, woman-hating Eric Foster, (Angus Castle-Doughty) is seething when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) turns against him.

A furious Eric warns Mason, who in yesterday's episode revealed the truth about Eric’s dark side to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), that there will be severe consequences for his actions.

Will vulnerable teen Mason be forced back into Eric’s sinister schemes?

Mason told Maxine all about Eric's dark side in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, it’s decision time for Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) as he ponders moving away from his overbearing mum, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).

In yesterday’s episode, Goldie headed off to confront Prince’s fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) after being upset with her treatment of her precious son.

Prince has started to question his whole relationship with Olivia but what will he decide to do and whose side will he take?

Will he be moving out of the McQueen household and giving Olivia another chance, or does mum know best?

And if so, could this be the end for Prince and Olivia?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4