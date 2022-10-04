Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK REVELATION! Is Misbah Maalik about to discover the truth about son Imran?
Airs Friday 14 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is out of her mind with worry in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, Misbah’s son, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) suddenly collapsed while trying to impress a food critic at The Dog.
Imran and his boss,Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), were taking on a foodie challenge to win points with the critic and bring in business.
However, things took a worrying turn when Imran, who has been secretly battling an eating disorder, slumped to the ground.
Doctor Misbah is desperate to get answers on what’s happened to Imran and her mind is racing with her son’s medical history.
Will she finally uncover the truth and discover that Imran has a serious eating disorder?
Elsewhere, woman-hating Eric Foster, (Angus Castle-Doughty) is seething when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) turns against him.
A furious Eric warns Mason, who in yesterday's episode revealed the truth about Eric’s dark side to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson), that there will be severe consequences for his actions.
Will vulnerable teen Mason be forced back into Eric’s sinister schemes?
Plus, it’s decision time for Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) as he ponders moving away from his overbearing mum, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey).
In yesterday’s episode, Goldie headed off to confront Prince’s fiancée, Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) after being upset with her treatment of her precious son.
Prince has started to question his whole relationship with Olivia but what will he decide to do and whose side will he take?
Will he be moving out of the McQueen household and giving Olivia another chance, or does mum know best?
And if so, could this be the end for Prince and Olivia?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
- McQueen Family
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.