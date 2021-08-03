'Hollyoaks' spoilers: Sienna Blake discovers Liberty Savage is still alive!

Sienna (Anna Passey) is delighted when she receives a sign that her sister Liberty is still alive in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is in a bit of a panic after Hollyoaks' resident baker Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) delivered a cake for his family. It came with a card and the message makes him think that Leah Barnes' (Ela-May Demircan) attacker is trying to mess with their heads. As a result, Ste becomes even more paranoid and reaches out to Fergus (Robert Beck), who offers to put CCTV around the house.

When he goes to find Summer, hoping for some answers about the mysterious note, he bumps into Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and questions her about the card. The card may be a worry for Ste but for Sienna it’s good news because she immediately recognises that the handwriting belongs to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) , who’s missing, presumed dead. She’s delighted as it not only means her sister is alive, but that Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) didn’t kill her.

What they don’t realise is that Liberty is still being held hostage by Summer, who’s out to destroy her ex-fiance, Brody. A few days earlier, Liberty managed to swap the card intended for Leah with her own handwritten note.

Sienna immediately calls Damon (Jacob Roberts) to tell him the good news. Summer overhears and tries to convince Sienna to let her give the letter to the police instead, but will she listen?

Damon Kinsella doesn't trust Summer Ranger. (Image credit: C4)

Later, Damon, who’s already wary of Summer, tries to get Sienna to see that Summer is gaslighting her. When she brings up the topic up with Summer, however, she denies it.

Summer Ranger denies gaslighting Sienna Blake. (Image credit: C4)

After Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) sought some advice over a romantic dilemma, claiming that she was asking on behalf of a client, Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) realises that the person in question is actually Verity and manages to fill in the rest of the blanks…

Celeste offers some further advice, suggesting that Verity needs to work out how she feels about Shaq (Omar Malik). Sadly, it looks like she may already have missed the boat where Shaq is concerned…

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) opens up to Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) about Shaq Qureshi’s troubles and confesses that he is her son, and Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) searches for the person that his mum Sue was writing to in prison.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm