Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake faces DANGER on her doorstep!

Sienna Blake is in new danger in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) could be in serious trouble in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Scheming Sienna, who has been plotting revenge on Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for his part in Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) death, has a lot on her plate.

Tonight, she puts on the performance of a lifetime and tries to figure out her next course of action when serious danger turns up on her doorstep.

What latest threat has she got to contend with?

Meanwhile, her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), who was horrified when her boyfriend, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) made a shocking confession to her, wants to put a stop to all the lies.

Liberty thinks she and Damon should go to the police and reveal what’s been going on.

However, tonight Damon takes Sienna’s side and thinks they should stay well away from involving the law.

Will Liberty decide to go ahead anyway?

And if so, can Damon stop her in time?

Elsewhere, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is keen on making some serious noise for the radio show that his fellow DJ, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) has planned for the park.

Prince thinks that bringing on a celebrity guest is the best way to reel in a big audience, and he and Romeo are all ears when Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) tells them about a real- life superhero, called “The King”, who reunites missing people with their families.

However, The King proves difficult to locate much to their despair.

Can Zain convince the lads not to lose faith and to plough ahead with the idea?

Plus, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) test John Paul McQueen on his teaching skills to boost his confidence and encourage him to resume teaching at Hollyoaks High.

The two women give John Paul an impromptu practice lesson but is the struggling alcoholic really ready to make a return after everything that’s happened?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4