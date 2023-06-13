Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake goes shooting with Lord Rafe!
Airs Friday 23 June 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) throws herself into some country pursuits with Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Sienna and her secret boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew McGivern), have engineered an invite to go shooting with Lord Rafe as part of their masterplan to wheedle their way into his vast fortune.
However first they need to get Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who has also been invited along for the shoot, out of the picture.
When their plan to get the local councillor away from the Earl of Dee succeeds, it’s Sienna’s time to shine.
However when her gun goes off accidentally, Rafe’s dog Henry is spooked and Sienna is left standing all alone which definitely wasn’t part of the plan!
Sienna’s desperate to make amends for scaring his beloved pet but can she claw back the situation and ingratiate herself to Rafe once again?
Elsewhere, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) tells Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan) that she needs to rein things in a bit with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner), who has just lost his little sister.
However, when Romeo rushes off to greet Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell), influencer Rayne can’t help herself from taking control again.
Peri is overcome with grief when looking through pictures of her beloved girlfriend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) who tragically passed away recently.
Meanwhile, with Cindy Cunningham’s (Stephanie Waring) heist plan getting closer, tension rises.
There is still no getaway vehicle organised so it’s left for Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) to sort everything out.
What bright idea will the two of them come up with?
Plus, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) wants to support her boyfriend, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), who is going through a rough time.
However, when she tries to talk to him about recent events which upset him, he turns her back on her.
Mercedes is simmering by his reaction and decides to take things into her own hands but is she only going to upset him further?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.