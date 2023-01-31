Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake has a new plan to get rid of Warren!
Airs Wednesday 8 February 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) wants her ex, Warren Fox out of the picture…forever, in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Tonight Sienna, her boyfriend Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey) and her accomplice, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), come up with a plot to get rid of Warren and his gangster mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) for good.
Sienna heads off to visit Warren and as part of the plot, she says she’s there to apologise for all the recent events.
However, her real mission is to plant a secret camera in Warren’s house that will keep a very close eye on him.
To try and cover her plot and to throw Warren off the scent, she seduces him and ends up kissing him to keep up pretenses, while her boyfriend, Ethan, watches via the secret camera back at home.
Later on Ethan is rattled about Sienna’s kiss with Warren.
Sienna tries to reassure her lover Ethan that it was only a kiss to throw Warren off the scent.
However, things are about to kick of when Grace, Ethan and Sienna all gather to monitor the footage coming from Warren’s house and see Warren tell Norma that he and Sienna have just slept together!
How will Ethan react to this news?
Meanwhile, Norma is hoping that once her and Warren get their hands on The Loft after blackmailing Grace to sign it over, Warren’s need for revenge will start to fade.
Elsewhere, there is more heartache in store for teenagers DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) and Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).
Plus, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is feeling helpless in regard to her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw).
Juliet has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma leaving her friends and family utterly devastated.
Tonight Donna-Marie puts all her efforts into trying to help Juliet by making her nutritional food.
However, a strong-willed Juliet tells her mum she doesn’t want her help.
How will Donna-Marie cope with the rejection and will Juliet change her mind and decide she needs her mum right now?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
