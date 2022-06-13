Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake has a SHOCK request!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Friday 24 June 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) turns to an unlikely ally in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
As Sienna and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) team up together to get the truth from Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), their plans are suddenly threatened by someone hot on their tail.
Later on, and forced to do some quick-thinking, Sienna finds herself turning to an unlikely ally with a SHOCKING request.
Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) are roped into accompanying Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) to her wedding planner appointment.
Things are already really awkward for Juliet who is in a relationship with Peri but has recently fallen for Nadira and shared a kiss with her.
Meanwhile Nadira is supposed to be marrying Shaq Qureshi in the not too distant future (Omar Malik).
Tonight things take a new and very difficult turn when Peri admits to her girlfriend Juliet that she’s been snooping through her phone messages.
Can the trust between Peri and Juliet be rebuilt, or is their relationship over for good?
Later on Juliet has a shocking realisation!
Elsewhere, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) lock horns as they share different perspectives on their partners’ Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner) recent argument.
Prince and Romeo have recently paired up to do a radio show together but it hasn’t been plain sailing!
Tonight, Theresa takes matters into her own hands and is determined to fix things.
Will her ruse to bring Romeo and Prince back together, work?
Later on, Prince makes a surprising choice for the radio show’s new female voice.
Meanwhile, things heat up between Romeo and Theresa as their relationship moves to a new level!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.