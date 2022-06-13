Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake has a SHOCK request!

Sienna Blake has a shock request for one Hollyoaks resident!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) turns to an unlikely ally in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

As Sienna and Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) team up together to get the truth from Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), their plans are suddenly threatened by someone hot on their tail.

Later on, and forced to do some quick-thinking, Sienna finds herself turning to an unlikely ally with a SHOCKING request.

Juliet and Nadira recently ended up kissing. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) are roped into accompanying Nadira (Ashling O’Shea) to her wedding planner appointment.

Things are already really awkward for Juliet who is in a relationship with Peri but has recently fallen for Nadira and shared a kiss with her.

Meanwhile Nadira is supposed to be marrying Shaq Qureshi in the not too distant future (Omar Malik).

Juliet and Nadira have developed strong feelings for each other. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight things take a new and very difficult turn when Peri admits to her girlfriend Juliet that she’s been snooping through her phone messages.

Can the trust between Peri and Juliet be rebuilt, or is their relationship over for good?

Later on Juliet has a shocking realisation!

Theresa McQueen clashes with Olivia Bradshaw over Romeo and Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) lock horns as they share different perspectives on their partners’ Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner) recent argument.

Prince and Romeo have recently paired up to do a radio show together but it hasn’t been plain sailing!

Olivia with her fiancé Prince McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Theresa takes matters into her own hands and is determined to fix things.

Will her ruse to bring Romeo and Prince back together, work?

Later on, Prince makes a surprising choice for the radio show’s new female voice.

Meanwhile, things heat up between Romeo and Theresa as their relationship moves to a new level!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm