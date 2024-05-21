Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake is at war with James Nightingale!
Airs Friday 31 May on E4 at 7pm.
Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) was left flabbergasted when she discovered the truth about Rafe’s will in yesterday’s episode.
In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), she is at war with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for stealing the fortune that was rightfully hers.
After confronting lawyer James yesterday, tonight the showdown between them escalates.
Sienna chains herself to James’s firm, Dee Valley Law, demanding he gives her the money she’s owed.
However, when Sienna accidentally slams James’ hand in a door, she is promptly arrested for assault.
Later on Sienna gets a small bit of good news when her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) reveals that she is selling the Love Boat.
With Sienna as part owner she's in line for a substantial share of the sale and might be able to pay for her twins expensive education at their private school after all.
However, just as Sienna is pleased to get a bit of good news, more drama is about to unfold involving a MYSTERY STRANGER who has a secret agenda involving Sienna.
Who are they?
And what do they want from her?
Elsewhere, the walls are closing in on money mule Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) as his smuggling exploits stand in the way of him supporting his devastated sister Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).
Leela has been left utterly heartbroken following events with her unborn baby.
Tonight Ste attempts to pull on Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) heartstrings so that he can be there for Leela but his pleas fall on deaf ears.
Plus over at the Osbornes, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) helps Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) at work.
Frankie, who feels comfortable around Charlie, confides in him that she has an upcoming dance audition.
Charlie promises that her secret is safe with him and he won’t tell anyone.
However, the touching moment between Frankie and Charlie is witnessed by Frankie’s jealous twin brother, JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) who has secretly been abusing Frankie.
Is he about to confront his twin and what will happen next?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.