Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake is at war with James Nightingale!

Sienna Blake wants what is rightfully hers in Hollyoaks after discovering James has conned her!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) was left flabbergasted when she discovered the truth about Rafe’s will in yesterday’s episode.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), she is at war with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for stealing the fortune that was rightfully hers.

James stole the £300,000 that Rafe had left for Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

After confronting lawyer James yesterday, tonight the showdown between them escalates.

Sienna chains herself to James’s firm, Dee Valley Law, demanding he gives her the money she’s owed.

However, when Sienna accidentally slams James’ hand in a door, she is promptly arrested for assault.

Liberty tells Sienna she is selling the Love Boat. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Sienna gets a small bit of good news when her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) reveals that she is selling the Love Boat.

With Sienna as part owner she's in line for a substantial share of the sale and might be able to pay for her twins expensive education at their private school after all.

Rafe (pictured) was killed by Dilly Harcourt during a heated argument. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, just as Sienna is pleased to get a bit of good news, more drama is about to unfold involving a MYSTERY STRANGER who has a secret agenda involving Sienna.

Who are they?

And what do they want from her?

Ste Hay is being threatened by Warren Fox to follow instructions. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, the walls are closing in on money mule Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) as his smuggling exploits stand in the way of him supporting his devastated sister Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

Leela has been left utterly heartbroken following events with her unborn baby.

Tonight Ste attempts to pull on Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) heartstrings so that he can be there for Leela but his pleas fall on deaf ears.

Frankie is being abused by her brother JJ in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus over at the Osbornes, Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) helps Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) at work.

Frankie, who feels comfortable around Charlie, confides in him that she has an upcoming dance audition.

Charlie promises that her secret is safe with him and he won’t tell anyone.

However, the touching moment between Frankie and Charlie is witnessed by Frankie’s jealous twin brother, JJ Osborne (Ryan Mulvey) who has secretly been abusing Frankie.

Is he about to confront his twin and what will happen next?

