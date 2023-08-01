Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake STUNNED to discover identity of new business partners!

Sienna Blake is in for a big shock in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is about to get a HUGE shock when she discovers who her new business partners are in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, the drama is brewing when Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) lies to his girlfriend, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Felix, who has been involved in illegal fighting for high-money stakes, tells Mercedes that the new injuries he’s got are because he took part in a boxing match to help bail the McQueen family out of their dire financial situation.

Mercedes is furious that's he's using her family as his excuse for fighting and angrily storms off.

Felix Westwood goes head to head with his fight opponent. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) confronts his mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) about the fake job that she set him and Sienna up on.

Norma confesses that she only did it to keep him out of the way of dangerous gangster Terry Smart who is back on the scene.

Norma then has a business proposition for Warren and suggests that they team up together.

Sienna Blake and her boyfriend, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) are gobsmacked when Norma and Warren inform them that they are going to be their new business partners and are taking over from Grace Black (Tamara Wall) now that Grace is in prison.

Sienna's disgusted to hear that Norma Crow (above) and her son Warren, will be her and Ethan's new business partners! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephane Waring) is now out of hospital following her recent admission for her bi-polar.

Cindy feels terrible for the way she has treated her niece, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) and in an effort to make things up to her she suggests holding a special sweet sixteenth birthday party for Ella at the Loft.

Cindy has been in hospital recently to be treated for her bipolar. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Ella thinks it’s a good idea and starts to get excited.

However later on she’s gutted to hear that the birthday bash is going to have to be cancelled now that Norma and Warren are co-running The Loft with Sienna and Ethan.

An upset Ella lashes out at Warren startling Norma who demands to know what Ella’s issue is.

When Warren refuses to tell Norma, the meddling matriarch is determined to find out the truth.

Is she about to discover that Ella thinks Warren is her biological father, in which case that would make her Norma’s granddaughter?

Ella is certain that Warren Fox is her biological father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) offers to help Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) with his anxiety.

However when Charlie’s ex-girlfriend, Shing-Lin Leong (Izzie Yip) walks by and tries to take his notepad away from him, things take a turn for the worse.

Back at home Brooke starts to worry about just how much Charlie is bottling up his anxiety.

Can they do anything to help ease Charlie’s suffering?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4