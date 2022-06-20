Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake teams up with The Undertaker!

Sienna Blake turns to The Undertaker for help in Hollyoaks.

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) turns to Norma Crow aka The Undertaker, for help in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

At Sienna’s request, crime boss Norma (Glynis Barber) makes her move on Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

However, the outcome is far from what Sienna expected.

What is The Undertaker planning to do with Warren? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Warren returns with a job offer from Norma, Sienna is floored.

This is NOT what she had in mind at all!

Will this spur on Sienna to take matters back into her own hands?

Sienna with Norma Crow aka The Undertaker. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is preparing for Ali's upcoming trial.

Doctor Misbah is going head to head with medic Ali Shahzad (Raji James) who raped her thirty years ago when they were both medical students at university.

Misbah Maalik with accused rapist Ali Shahzad. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Misbah is doing all that she can to prepare for the court case.

However, lawyer Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) warns Misbah that Ali has got a very troublesome legal representative on board.

Will Misbah be deterred by this information or will it fire her up even more?

Dr Ali is on trial for raping Misbah thirty years ago. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Misbah’s boyfriend, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan), succumbs to his worries for Misbah during the trial.

Overwhelmed with anxiety, Zain, who is the local Iman, makes a rash decision.

Misbah's new boyfriend, Zain, is really worried about her and the forthcoming trial. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) has fallen for Nadira Valli (Ashling O’Shea).

Juliet recently made a shocking confession to Nadira who is engaged to Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik).

Tonight Nadira, who recently enjoyed a passionate kiss with Juliet and can’t stop thinking about her, has a big decision to make.

Will Nadira call off her engagement to Shaq?

Is Nadira (above) going to call off her engagement to Shaq? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is flat broke but has been trying to protect the rest of her family from the truth.

Tonight, a hidden letter in Leela’s bag reveals the shocking reality of the family’s finances.

Her brother, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is sent into a blind panic when he reads the letter and finds out their home is at risk of being repossessed!

Leela hasn't told Ste just how bad things are financially. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) and Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) have set up a new DJ enterprise and are working together on a radio show.

However, tonight there’s stress when Prince lands Romeo in it by cancelling at the very last minute.

Romeo’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) steps in to help out her son, however she gets cold feet when Romeo asks her to read a flirty message from one of the listeners on air.

Donna-Marie isn’t up for that idea at all!

Is she going to leave Romeo in the lurch ?



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm