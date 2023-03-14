Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna Blake waits anxiously for news of her twins!

Sienna Blakes twins were kidnapped by Norma Crow in Hollyoaks!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is beside herself as she waits at the hospital for news of her twins in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Twins, Sophie and Sebastian, were involved in a car crash when their ruthless and scheming grandmother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) attempted to kidnap them!

Sienna Blake anxiously waits for any updates on the twins. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But Sienna isn’t the only scared parent.

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and her husband, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) are also on tenterhooks waiting for an update about their baby daughter, Morgan.

In yesterday’s episode, and during a family gathering for Mother’s Day, Nancy’s son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) suddenly noticed that Morgan’s foot had turned blue.

The tot was rushed to hospital and tonight it’s revealed she has circulatory problems and needs more tests to find out what is causing it.

Could it be something really serious?

Charlie Dean notices that something is wrong with baby Morgan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) who was in the car with his mother and his twins at the time of the crash, tries to visit the twins.

He pleads with his ex, Sienna, telling her he had no idea at all that their grandmother, Norma, had a plan to kidnap them.

Will Sienna believe anything he says and will she let him see his son and daughter?

Warren was caught up in the car crash with his scheming mother, Norma Crow. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) goes to check in on her exhausted-looking son, Imran (Ijaz Rana).

She is desperate for Imran, who was recently discharged from an eating disorder clinic, to come and live back at home.

However, mother and son continue to clash when vulnerable Imran says he is going to be fasting for Ramadan and there’s nothing she can do about it.

Imran (above) clashes with his mother, Misbah in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Imran tells her that he will only return home if she respects his decision to take part in the religious practice, but is it all too much for a stressed-out Misbah?

Back at the Westwoods’, Pearl Anderson (Dawn Hope) attempts to reunite the girls to make the most of her daughter Sharon’s (Jamelia) surprise visit but Sharon’s daughter, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) is still reluctant to join them.

Sharon (played by Jamelia) showed up to see her daughter, Zoe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) survey the damage done to the Grand Bazaar after the terrifying car crash caused by Norma Crow.

Cindy gets a very expensive quote from the builder relating to her insurance claim but how tricky is it going to be to repair the damage and has Cindy got something to confess?

