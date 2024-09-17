Hollyoaks spoilers: SORRY! Darren Osborne has bad news for Ethan
Airs Wednesday 25 September on E4 at 7pm.
Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has some bad news for Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on Darren has got family matters on his mind.
In yesterday’s episode his son JJ (Ryan Mulvey) dramatically collapsed when he was up in court for sexually abusing his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith).
The case was abandoned as JJ was rushed to hospital where doctors broke the news that there was something very wrong with JJ’s health.
Tonight, Darren goes looking for Frankie and finds her at The Loft where she and her good friend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) have spent the night.
Darren tells Frankie that she needs to go to the hospital asap to see her brother but she is adamant she doesn’t want to.
Later Frankie and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) have a heartfelt chat and Mercy tells teenager Frankie she should go and make up with her dad.
Meanwhile, Darren has to break the bad news to Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) that he may not be able to be his best man anymore with everything going on with JJ’s health.
Ethan is understanding and encourages Darren to focus on his family and forget all about wedding plans and best man duties.
Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and his brother Freddie (Charlie Clapham) are at loggerheads over who should have custody of Freddie’s daughter, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher).
Freddie is already stressing out as social services are coming round tomorrow to see him and his wife,Grace Black (Tamara Wall).
Later on, Robbie asks little Lexi to help with a proposal he has planned for Vicky but things do not go as he'd hoped they would!
Is Robbie about to get a rude awakening?
