Hollyoaks spoilers: SORRY! Darren Osborne has bad news for Ethan

Darren Osborne has to break some bad news to Ethan Williams in Hollyoaks.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) has some bad news for Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Darren has got family matters on his mind.

In yesterday’s episode his son JJ (Ryan Mulvey) dramatically collapsed when he was up in court for sexually abusing his twin sister, Frankie (Isabelle Smith).

The case was abandoned as JJ was rushed to hospital where doctors broke the news that there was something very wrong with JJ’s health.

Darren has to track down his daughter, Frankie (above). (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, Darren goes looking for Frankie and finds her at The Loft where she and her good friend, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) have spent the night.

Darren tells Frankie that she needs to go to the hospital asap to see her brother but she is adamant she doesn’t want to.

Mercedes has a heart-to-heart with Frankie and tells her she should make things right with her dad, Darren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later Frankie and Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) have a heartfelt chat and Mercy tells teenager Frankie she should go and make up with her dad.

Meanwhile, Darren has to break the bad news to Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) that he may not be able to be his best man anymore with everything going on with JJ’s health.

Ethan is understanding and encourages Darren to focus on his family and forget all about wedding plans and best man duties.

Ethan (above) tells Darren he should focus on his family and forget about everything else. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) and his brother Freddie (Charlie Clapham) are at loggerheads over who should have custody of Freddie’s daughter, Lexi (Marnie Fletcher).

Freddie is already stressing out as social services are coming round tomorrow to see him and his wife,Grace Black (Tamara Wall).

Later on, Robbie asks little Lexi to help with a proposal he has planned for Vicky but things do not go as he'd hoped they would!

Is Robbie about to get a rude awakening?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm

Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming