Hollyoaks spoilers: Sparks fly for Donna-Marie Quinn and a firefighter!
Airs Monday 27 Feb 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is feeling all hot and bothered when she gets chatting to a handsome firefighter in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier on, outspoken mum and gym-owner, Donna- Marie isn’t too keen on participating in her singles night which is planned to bring in new punters.
However, some words from her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), seem to convince her that maybe she should have some fun!
Later on at the gym, Donna- Marie’s friend and colleague, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is flirting with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) when she accidentally sets off the fire alarm.
With the alert raised there are soon firefighters arriving on the scene.
Donna-Marie and Leela explain the error but decide to seize the opportunity and invite the firefighters along to the singles night.
Later on sparks fly between Donna-Marie and one handsome fireman.
However things take a twist when a ghost from her past reveals how she used to make money. Will that put a stop to former drug addict and prostitute, Donna-Marie, enjoying any fun with the firefighter?
Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) reads an article about a county lines gang and tells Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) that he suspects Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) was involved in his foster-daughter, Vicky Grants’s (Anya Lawrence) recent drug overdose on the fateful camping trip.
After smoking cannabis, Charlie is trying to hide his intoxication from his family, including mum Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).
Later, Charlie is confronted by Scott.
With the pressure mounting, paranoid Charlie doesn’t want to keep the secret anymore about what really happened on the camping trip.
However, his friend Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), who also knows the truth, refuses to come clean.
Is Charlie going crack and tell Nancy and his dad Darren exactly what went on and why Vicky ended up unconscious?
Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) visit the potential new venue for the youth club that Felix is planning.
However there is a major spanner in the works when a big investor seems to be interested in turning the space into a new block of flats.
Felix feels defeated, but DeMarcus encourages him to keep fighting
Later on, when talking to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Felix has a sudden brainwave and realises he can enlist local councillor, Tony, to help scare off the investor.
Is his plan going to work?
