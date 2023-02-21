Hollyoaks spoilers: Sparks fly for Donna-Marie Quinn and a firefighter!

Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) is feeling all hot and bothered when she gets chatting to a handsome firefighter in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, outspoken mum and gym-owner, Donna- Marie isn’t too keen on participating in her singles night which is planned to bring in new punters.

However, some words from her daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), seem to convince her that maybe she should have some fun!

Donna-Marie and Leela Lomax have organised a 'Singles Night' at their gym in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on at the gym, Donna- Marie’s friend and colleague, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is flirting with Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) when she accidentally sets off the fire alarm.

With the alert raised there are soon firefighters arriving on the scene.

Donna-Marie and Leela explain the error but decide to seize the opportunity and invite the firefighters along to the singles night.

The women invite the firefighter along to their planned event. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on sparks fly between Donna-Marie and one handsome fireman.

However things take a twist when a ghost from her past reveals how she used to make money. Will that put a stop to former drug addict and prostitute, Donna-Marie, enjoying any fun with the firefighter?

Scott tells Maxine he thinks Charlie Dean has been hiding the truth about what caused Vicky's collapse. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) reads an article about a county lines gang and tells Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) that he suspects Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) was involved in his foster-daughter, Vicky Grants’s (Anya Lawrence) recent drug overdose on the fateful camping trip.

After smoking cannabis, Charlie is trying to hide his intoxication from his family, including mum Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

Charlie has been trying to cover up the truth about the fateful camping trip. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later, Charlie is confronted by Scott.

With the pressure mounting, paranoid Charlie doesn’t want to keep the secret anymore about what really happened on the camping trip.

However, his friend Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan), who also knows the truth, refuses to come clean.

Is Charlie going crack and tell Nancy and his dad Darren exactly what went on and why Vicky ended up unconscious?

Plus, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and his son DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) visit the potential new venue for the youth club that Felix is planning.

However there is a major spanner in the works when a big investor seems to be interested in turning the space into a new block of flats.

Felix feels defeated, but DeMarcus encourages him to keep fighting

Felix has been putting his energy into trying to start a new youth club in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, when talking to Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Felix has a sudden brainwave and realises he can enlist local councillor, Tony, to help scare off the investor.

Is his plan going to work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4