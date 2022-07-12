Hollyoaks spoilers: STABBED! Policeman Saul Reeves is in a critical condition!

Saul Reeves is in a critical condition after being stabbed in Hollyoaks.

There’s shocking news for the villagers in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Word gets out that PC Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) has been STABBED during a horrifying fight.

Earlier in the week Saul was given the heads-up by Charlie Behan (Charlie Dean) that DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) had started carrying a knife to protect himself against violent bully, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).

Saul stepped in to break up a confrontation between Joseph Holmes and DeMarcus Westwood. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

In yesterday’s episode, there was serious trouble brewing when Joseph and his friends turned up at the park to confront DeMarcus.

Events quickly escalated and there were terrible consequences.

It appears that policeman Saul had stepped in to intervene but how did he end up stabbed and who was his attacker?

Saul Reeves is rushed to hospital after being stabbed. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The shock stabbing rocks everyone, including Sid Sumner (Billy Price) who has been keen to embark on a career in the police force.

Sid had been out shadowing policeman Saul to get some invaluable work experience on the job.

Now that Saul has been so badly injured, Sid starts to question his future within the police.

Will Sid decide to quit before he has really got started?

Vicky, Sid and Charlie watched on as the showdown between Joseph and DeMarcus took place. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Joseph’s troubled girlfriend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) comes to a big decision about her future with Joseph.

Vicky is caught off guard when Joseph presents her with a SHOCKING gift.

Will Vicky discover exactly where Joseph has got the gift from?

Saul's girlfriend Grace is by his side in hospital along with Saul's colleague, DS Zoe Anderson. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, things backfire for Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) when his sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) tries to help him.

Lizzie encourages Mason to use social media to highlight his magician skills using their Uncle Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) as his magician’s assistant.

However, despite Lizzie’s good intentions, things don’t go at all to plan!

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4. Or stream the episodes first on All4