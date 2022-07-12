Hollyoaks spoilers: STABBED! Policeman Saul Reeves is in a critical condition!
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 20 July 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
There’s shocking news for the villagers in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Word gets out that PC Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) has been STABBED during a horrifying fight.
Earlier in the week Saul was given the heads-up by Charlie Behan (Charlie Dean) that DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) had started carrying a knife to protect himself against violent bully, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes).
In yesterday’s episode, there was serious trouble brewing when Joseph and his friends turned up at the park to confront DeMarcus.
Events quickly escalated and there were terrible consequences.
It appears that policeman Saul had stepped in to intervene but how did he end up stabbed and who was his attacker?
The shock stabbing rocks everyone, including Sid Sumner (Billy Price) who has been keen to embark on a career in the police force.
Sid had been out shadowing policeman Saul to get some invaluable work experience on the job.
Now that Saul has been so badly injured, Sid starts to question his future within the police.
Will Sid decide to quit before he has really got started?
Meanwhile, Joseph’s troubled girlfriend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) comes to a big decision about her future with Joseph.
Vicky is caught off guard when Joseph presents her with a SHOCKING gift.
Will Vicky discover exactly where Joseph has got the gift from?
Elsewhere, things backfire for Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) when his sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) tries to help him.
Lizzie encourages Mason to use social media to highlight his magician skills using their Uncle Ethan (Matthew James-Bailey) as his magician’s assistant.
However, despite Lizzie’s good intentions, things don’t go at all to plan!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4. Or stream the episodes first on All4
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen - Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Celeste Faroe - Andrea Ali
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Summer Ranger - Rhiannon Clements
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
- McQueen Family
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.