Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste CONFESSES to KILLING Ella!

Ste admits he was responsible for Ella's hit and run.

Tortured Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) confesses to husband James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) that he killed Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ste was behind the wheel of James's car that fateful day and he's been living in fear that the police will discover he was responsible for Ella's hit and run.

With time running out, Ste knows he needs to get rid of the vehicle for good. He manages to move the car, then takes it to a remote area and sets it on fire.

The evidence might be destroyed, but Ste's guilt is about to tip him over the edge...

Ste's guilty conscience forces him to admit the truth. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is rebelling against taking part in Carter Shepherd's (David Ames) new Student Behavioural Unit and orders the headteacher to expel him.

Later, James interrupts an argument between Lucas and Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) and is horrified to discover Carter has done what Lucas asked.

James apologises to the teens for their dad not being there when they need him most, and moments later a steaming drunk Ste arrives back home.

Appalled by their father's behaviour, Lucas and Leah storm off, and when James goes to help Ste he's shocked to discover his car keys hidden in his pocket.

Confronted by his husband, Ste breaks down and admits responsibility for Ella's death before begging James to allow him to score drugs to erase his harrowing memories.

Will James agree, or hand Ste into the police?

Abe asks Cleo out - again! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Across the village, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) bumps into love rival Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) on her way to a job interview.

Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) joins the pair, but is taken by surprise when Cleo tells her she'll make a beautiful bridesmaid.

Pez confronts her mum about her supposed engagement to Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and Leela is forced to admit she lied because she felt threatened by Cleo's reappearance.

Later outside the hospital, Cleo bumps into admirer Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) who asks her out.

Cleo declines the offer saying she's not ready to date, so Abe turns to Hunter McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) for help.

Cunning Carter continues his manipulation. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Carter is not best pleased when he catches daughter Freya Calder (Ellie Henry) locking lips with Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) is the school corridor.

The teens recently embarked on a relationship, much to the horror of Lucas, who's wrestling with his own romantic feelings towards Dillon.

Carter confronts Dillon, and is concerned to discover the lad is planning on checking in on Lucas that evening.

Fearing his plot to ostracise Lucas is at risk, cunning Carter acts by inviting Dillon to dinner with him, Freya and Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) instead.

