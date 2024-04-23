Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay discovers Freddie's SECRET plot!

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) finds himself teaming up with Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Freddie tells his secret accomplice, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), who is currently serving a prison sentence, that he has cracked the code that will lead them to Fraser Black’s hidden fortune.

Freddie has worked out that the hidden loot is in The Loft.

Tonight Freddie is determined to get into The Loft but when owner, Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey), tells him The Loft is shut, Freddie decides there’s only one thing for it; he’s going to break in.

He manages to break in but Ste finds him there rooting around.

Soon, Freddie is warning Ste about Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

He offers to cut Ste in on the secret deal before encouraging Ste to go back to the hospital where his son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is being treated following dramatic events earlier in the week.

Lucas Hay (left) is in hospital following tragic events with his friend Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

At the hospital, a desperate Ste confides in his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) saying how upset he is that Lucas hadn’t felt able to confide in him about what has been going on.

Doctor Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) comes to speak to the heartbroken dad and reveals that Lucas has been self-harming.

Teacher Nancy is horrified when she learns what her twisted boss, Carter, has been up to. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is appalled when she discovers that her twisted boss, Carter Shepherd (David Ames), has been brainwashing pupils, including Lucas, to make them think that homosexuality is a sin.

Fellow teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton), is put in a tricky situation and finally confesses that he was having a secret relationship with Carter.

Nancy takes control and decides she needs to completely shut down the school, Hollyoaks High, while further investigations into Carter's actions take place.

Prince McQueen with his brother Hunter in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) reveals his plans for the future in front of his brother Prince (Malique Thompson Dwyer) his girlfriend, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

However, Prince is left feeling crushed when he realises just what his brother’s romantic intentions are.

Rose is now identifying as a boy called Ro. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over at the Dog, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and his wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher), clash again over their child Ro Lomax (Ava Webster) who has chosen to identify as a boy.

Tony is livid with Diane for putting Ro into lessons with Carter now that shocking revelations have surfaced about the headteacher.

Later on Ro and Diane have a heart to heart. Diane promises to listen to Ro from now on and be there for him.

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is throwing herself into preparation for her upcoming wedding to Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power).

Cindy is throwing herself into planning for her wedding to Dave. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Once again, Dave’s daughter, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) confides in Cindy about the choices she made as a teenager and how she has been haunted by one particular decision ever since.

Cindy wants to help Lizzie and tells her she is going to help her find a way to put things right.

What is Cindy planning to do?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4