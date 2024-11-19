Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay escapes as fears for his mental health grow
Airs Tuesday 26 November on E4 at 7pm.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is now on medication to try and help his mental health however things are about to get worse before they get better in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Tonight Ste’s son Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) who can see his dad is struggling, tells Ste he needs to stay at home until his meds begin to work.
Ste’s sister, Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) and her husband, Joel Dexer (Rory Douglas-Speed) are left to keep a close eye on Ste.
However Joel and Leela are too distracted caring for their new baby girl, Clara.
When the preoccupied new parents are not looking, Ste steals the keys to the house and escapes!
Out and about, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) sees distressed Ste who is looking for baby James.
Ste makes his way to his good friend Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) who is shocked to realise just how unwell Ste is and does her best to comfort him.
Meanwhile, Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) has been given his baby son, James to look after.
However, young dad Dillon is struggling to settle the crying baby.
Lucas, who was once in a relationship with Dillon and is still in love with him, delivers baby James’ teddy round in the hope that it may comfort the little tot.
Elsewhere, a family dinner in the Blake household turns very awkward when Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) blurts out that they have uncovered evidence that could prove Sienna is guilty of killing her late husband Ethan Williams (Matthew James Bailey).
As the accusations fly a massive family feud explodes and Sienna comes to a BIG decision.
Are the rest of her family about to find themselves homeless?
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
