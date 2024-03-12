Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay in GRAVE DANGER as Warren takes his revenge!

Ste Hay is in terrible danger when Warren Fox is out for revenge in Hollyoaks.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) looks like he could be left fighting for his life when Warren Fox goes all out for revenge in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A raging Warren is on the warpath when Ste finally confesses it was HIM who was responsible for killing Warren’s daughter Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) in the fatal car crash.

In last week’s episodes Warren threatened drug-dealer Kane who had previously been framed by Ste’s husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for the hit and run that killed his precious girl.

However the truth has now emerged that Ste and James were involved and Ste is terrified for the safety of his family and is planning to flee Hollyoaks with his hubby and two kids, Leah (Ela-May Demircan) and Lucas (William Hall). However it’s too late.

James has already been lured to Warren by Warren’s mother, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

When Ste rings James he gets a horrible shock when it’s Warren who answers the phone.

Warren gives a terrified Ste an ultimatum: either he comes to see him or he’ll be chased down and will never escape.

Left with little choice, Ste arrives on the scene to try and help James but is met by Warren and Murphy who are waiting for him.

A frantic chase ensues when James and Ste attempt to make a run for it and are left stranded on the top of a multi-storey carpark.

Under pressure and fearing for his life it’s there that Ste finally cracks and confesses he was the driver who mowed down Ella and left her for dead.

A dramatic fight breaks out between the men and James and Ste once again attempt to flee however there are horrible repercussions when one person slips and loses their footing!

Who has plunged from the high-rise building?

Elsewhere, troubled teen Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith), who recently accused her grandfather, Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) of touching her inappropriately, breaks down to Lucas Hay (William Hall).

However Frankie’s protective twin brother, JJ (Ryan Mulvey) steps in and interrupts their conversation.

Seeing Frankie in an upset state, JJ warns Lucas to stay well away from his twin.

Over at the McQueen’s, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) who recently discovered she is expecting twins, is nervous about her upcoming hospital scan.

Nurse Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) tries to calm her nerves, meanwhile Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) agrees to go with her for support.

However Cleo is in for a surprise when her on/off and manipulative boyfriend, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) shows up at the hospital.

A guilty Abe starts grovelling to Cleo and apologises for flying off the handle and overreacting earlier that morning.

Will Cleo forgive him?

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) who is also pregnant, has managed to build bridges with the father of her unborn child, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) and things are looking up for the couple when they also head to their scan together.

Will they tell Joel’s ex, Cleo that they’re back together?

An excited Leela and Joel are planning a gender reveal baby for their unborn tot at The Dog and invite Mercedes to join them.

But Mercedes doesn’t just want to be a guest, she wants to be the star of the party.

Leela is upset when she realises Mercedes is completely hijacking their do!

As the party gets into full swing tensions are soon simmering between rival brothers Joel and Abe and it's not long before a fight breaks out between the two men.

However as the accusations fly things soon screech to a sudden halt when their mother, Marie Fielding (Rita Simons) strides into The Dog wearing a dress that she stole from Mercedes.

With Marie on the scene is it all about to kick off again in the pub?

