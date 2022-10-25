Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay is terrified when he finds a DEAD BODY on his doorstep!
Airs Tuesday 1 November 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is reeling when he finds a dead body on his doorstep in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
It seems there has been some kind of shocking accident.
Ste is a jabbering wreck following the discovery and in desperation, he reaches out to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) ,asking if he she can help him deal with the corpse.
However, there is more shock to deal with when a mystery woman comes in search of the dead man.
Is Ste and Sienna’s scheme about to completely unravel?
Later on the two of them are dumbfounded when the body goes missing and seems to have walked off!
What is going on?
Elsewhere, there is some shocking news for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) when his friend, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) makes a worrying confession about the state of his health.
Felix immediately feels protective over Warren.
However when Felix tries to help, he puts himself on Norma Crow’s (Glynis Barber) radar and she is NOT happy.
Norma wants to teach Felix a lesson to stop him interfering.
Meanwhile, teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) goes way too far when she abuses her power at Hollyoaks High.
Olivia ropes in pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) so he can continue her vendetta against her colleague, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).
Charlie doesn’t want to play ball and is not convinced he wants to get involved and so Olivia resorts to very extreme measures to get Charlie where she wants him!
Over at the McQueen’s, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is shocked when she discovers that Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is sellling off serial killer Silas Blissett’s belongings to raise money for his upcoming wedding to Olivia!
When Theresa hears how desperate he is to boost funds, she offers her and Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner) services free of charge to help Prince out.
However, things go badly awry when Theresa racks up an expensive bill on unnecessary items.
Is she going to be more of a hindrance than a help?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.