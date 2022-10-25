Hollyoaks spoilers: Ste Hay is terrified when he finds a DEAD BODY on his doorstep!

Ste Hay is panicking when he finds a body on his doorstep in Hollyoaks.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is reeling when he finds a dead body on his doorstep in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It seems there has been some kind of shocking accident.

Ste is a jabbering wreck following the discovery and in desperation, he reaches out to Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) ,asking if he she can help him deal with the corpse.

However, there is more shock to deal with when a mystery woman comes in search of the dead man.

Is Ste and Sienna’s scheme about to completely unravel?

Felix is really worried when Warren makes a shocking confession about his health in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on the two of them are dumbfounded when the body goes missing and seems to have walked off!

What is going on?

Elsewhere, there is some shocking news for Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) when his friend, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) makes a worrying confession about the state of his health.

Felix immediately feels protective over Warren.

However when Felix tries to help, he puts himself on Norma Crow’s (Glynis Barber) radar and she is NOT happy.

Norma wants to teach Felix a lesson to stop him interfering.

Charlie Dean finds himself sucked into Olivia's underhand plans in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, teacher Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) goes way too far when she abuses her power at Hollyoaks High.

Olivia ropes in pupil Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) so he can continue her vendetta against her colleague, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox).

Charlie doesn’t want to play ball and is not convinced he wants to get involved and so Olivia resorts to very extreme measures to get Charlie where she wants him!

Theresa steps in to help Prince in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Over at the McQueen’s, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) is shocked when she discovers that Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is sellling off serial killer Silas Blissett’s belongings to raise money for his upcoming wedding to Olivia!

When Theresa hears how desperate he is to boost funds, she offers her and Romeo Nightingale’s (Owen Warner) services free of charge to help Prince out.

However, things go badly awry when Theresa racks up an expensive bill on unnecessary items.

Is she going to be more of a hindrance than a help?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4