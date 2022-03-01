‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ste Hay resorts to desperate measures
By Tess Lamacraft published
Airs Wednesday 9 March 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) takes drastic action in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Ste has grown increasingly unsettled by Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) partnership with Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and it has driven a wedge between the two of them.
Tonight, Sienna fulfils her duties as Ethan’s partner.
He entrusts her with something very important.
However, Ste’s not at all happy. After failing to encourage Sienna to change sides, Ste resorts to DESPERATE measures that could leave Sienna in a huge heap of trouble.
What exactly has he done to rock the boat that’s already out of control?
Elsewhere, disapproving mum Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) has not been at all happy about Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) behaviour towards his pregnant girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).
Tonight Nancy puts her foot down and gives Charlie a piece of her mind.
Will he see the error of his ways?
Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) decides to play a practical joke when her son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) continue to meddle in her love life.
Peri was keen to get Misbah up and running on an online dating app but doctor Misbah had her reservations.
Meanwhile, Misbah’s son Imran (Ijaz Rana) gets an offer from catering boss, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) that he really can’t refuse.
What does Tony have in mind for Imran?
Plus, over at the Chen-Williams, Lizzie (Lily Best) tries to convince her sister Serena (Emma Lau) to get along with Sid Sumner (Billy Price).
However, just as it looks like there could be an end to the rift, Serena comes out with a SHOCKING confession.
What has she just revealed?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Luke Morgan - Gary Lucy
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Sue Morgan - Marian McLoughlin
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Courtney Campbell - Amy Conachan
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Fergus Collins - Robert Beck
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
