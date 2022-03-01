‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Ste Hay resorts to desperate measures

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) takes drastic action in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ste has grown increasingly unsettled by Sienna Blake’s (Anna Passey) partnership with Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) and it has driven a wedge between the two of them.

Sienna Blake pictured with Ethan Williams. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Tonight, Sienna fulfils her duties as Ethan’s partner.

He entrusts her with something very important.

However, Ste’s not at all happy. After failing to encourage Sienna to change sides, Ste resorts to DESPERATE measures that could leave Sienna in a huge heap of trouble.

What exactly has he done to rock the boat that’s already out of control?

Elsewhere, disapproving mum Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) has not been at all happy about Charlie Dean’s (Charlie Behan) behaviour towards his pregnant girlfriend, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer).

Tonight Nancy puts her foot down and gives Charlie a piece of her mind.

Will he see the error of his ways?

Nancy gives Charlie a few home-truths. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) decides to play a practical joke when her son, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) continue to meddle in her love life.

Peri was keen to get Misbah up and running on an online dating app but doctor Misbah had her reservations.

Meanwhile, Misbah’s son Imran (Ijaz Rana) gets an offer from catering boss, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) that he really can’t refuse.

What does Tony have in mind for Imran?

Lizzie (pictured) just wants Sid and Serena to get along. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, over at the Chen-Williams, Lizzie (Lily Best) tries to convince her sister Serena (Emma Lau) to get along with Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

However, just as it looks like there could be an end to the rift, Serena comes out with a SHOCKING confession.

What has she just revealed?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm