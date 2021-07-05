‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Summer Ranger reveals wedding plan!

It's payback time as Summer Ranger makes her wedding day plans.

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is back making wedding plans in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) still awol, Summer’s fiancé, Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) initially said they would have to postpone the wedding even further.

However, he’s now had a change of heart and the wedding plans are full steam ahead.

Summer Ranger is secretly planning revenge on her fiancé Brody Hudson, for the death of her father. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Brody’s best mate and best man, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) throws a Summer themed stag-do for Brody that takes them across the village on a scavenger hunt.

Meanwhile, Brody’s ex, Sienna Blake, (Anna Passey) has been having a secret affair with Summer.

With the wedding now on, Sienna starts to feel insecure about where she stands.

Summer and Sienna argue about the wedding but Summer confesses, without giving away too many details, that her Big Day will make her late dad, Cormac Ranger (James Gaddass) very happy.

What exactly is scheming Summer planning to do?

Felix Westwood spent the night with Martine causing his girlfriend, Grace (right) to demand answers. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) ended up spending a platonic night with his ex, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) after the two of them had a heart to heart about her breast cancer diagnosis.

However, Felix’s girlfriend, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) was left to stew when Felix failed to return home.

Martine and Felix agree to keep their night together between just the two of them.

When Grace puts Felix on the spot and demands to know where he was, Felix comes up with a lie.

However, is Grace about to find out the truth?

Yazz Maalik (pictured) and her husband Tom come up with a fund-raising plan. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and his wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) come up with plans to raise money for charity. They settle on a summer-long game of Assassins.

And, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is unsure whether to tell Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) about the shocking discovery he made yesterday.

What will happen when Shaq and Sami get together for a heartfelt conversation.Can the two of them sort out their differences?

Hollyoaks airs Monday-Thursday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm