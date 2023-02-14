Hollyoaks spoilers: Teacher Nancy Osborne is humiliated by her son!
Airs Friday 24 Feb 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Things are already frosty in the Osborne household but they’re about to get a whole lot worse in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Earlier in the week teacher and mum Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) who already has way too much on her plate, was furious to come home from work to see all the household chores had been left to her.
Her husband, Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) has been left feeling very guilty so tonight he tries to put things right by suggesting the whole family goes goes for a nice dinner at The Dog after the big presentation that Nancy has got to deliver at Hollyoaks High.
Nancy is stressing about the presentation but it all seems to be going well until something, relating to her son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) happens which causes her huge embarrassment on stage!
Later on at The Dog, Nancy is fuming and lets rip at Charlie.
However, could there be a mix up? An upset Charlie is devastated and there could be serious consequences when Charlie’s behaviour turns reckless.
Elsewhere, gym owner, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) isn’t too keen on her colleague, Leela Lomax’s (Kirsty Leigh-Porter) new idea to attract new punters.
She starts to tell her what she thinks however both women are stopped in their tracks when Donna-Marie’s daughter, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) turns up with a bold new look.
Juliet, who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, has decided to shave off all her hair after it started to fall out. How will a heartbroken Donna-Marie react?
Meanwhile, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) is making herself very at home when her dad, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and the family move into James Nightingale’s (Gregory Finnegan) home for a trial run to see if Ste and James can live together.
Plus, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is trying to keep himself busy, when his girlfriend Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) doesn’t seem to be answering any of his calls.
Meanwhile, an offer from Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) might mean that DeMarcus’s dad, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has finally found the right venue for his youth club.
Could this be the start of something positive?
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
