‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: The McQueens fight to save their home

The McQueens fight to save their home.

The McQueens pull out all the stops to save their home in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The angry McQueen family, who have been living in the flat above The Dog ever since being turfed out of their pub, rally together and put up a fight.

The McQueens put up a fight. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The fiery family begin protesting outside The Dog in the hope that Tony will stop the sale of his home and let them have a roof over their heads for Christmas.

But will their protests and cries for help be successful?

Or will they find themselves out in the cold this festive season?

Shaq Qureshi pictured with Sami Maalik. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, the Maaliks are desperate to find a solution after a confession causes trouble for one of the family members.

As tensions rise, someone in the family seeks justice but things quickly escalate and turn violent.

Who has committed a violent crime?

There is more trouble for the Maaliks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) has big plans for extending the Love Boat outside bar.

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is concerned about how much Damon is using his gambling app.

Damon reassures her he has it all under control but Liberty is not so convinced.

Ollie Morgan in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: C4)

Plus, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) receives his test results to determine if he has inherited the FTD gene from his father Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

Luke has been diagnosed with Pick’s Disease, a rare form of dementia. What will Ollie’s results be and will there be cause for relief or alarm?

Later on Ollie grows closer to Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn).

But will the opinionated mum’s extreme beliefs cause trouble for teenager Ollie?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm