Hollyoaks spoilers: The Osborne family is on a mission to get justice!
Airs Wednesday 18 September on E4 at 7pm.
The Osborne family continues to rebuild following the devastating events of last year in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
However, with hope of seeking justice getting closer, they are struggling to know what to do for the best.
Elsewhere, a new mum wants to focus on her career and presents her dad with a BIG decision.
There’s a divide in the Lomaxes but the disapproval of family doesn’t deter a new relationship from blossoming.
However, when they decide to take the next step, cracks start to show…
Meanwhile a recovering patient is left shocked when he discovers who’s been keeping vigil at his bedside for the past year.
Will he really believe they are a reformed character and have managed to completely turn their lives around?
Plus, we learn more about the past of one resident and discover the SHOCKING ties they have in the village.
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm
Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming
