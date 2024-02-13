Hollyoaks spoilers: The Osbornes are in CRISIS!

The Osbornes are in a state of shock following Frankie's accusation.

Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) makes the heartbreaking decision to move out of the family home in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The whole clan is reeling in aftermath of Frankie Osborne's (Isabelle Smith) disturbing accusation towards her grandad.

The teen has been having a tricky time adjusting to life in the village and bonding with her estranged dad Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson).

Frankie's torment led her to lash out at Darren's wife Nancy (Jessica Fox), and now Jack has found herself himself in her firing line.

Suzanne fills Darren in on their daughter's past. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later, Jack attempts to reach out to Frankie, reminding her she's got a family waiting for her when she's ready to accept them.

In turmoil, he heads to The Dog and breaks down on landlady Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher), asking if he can stay at the pub for a few days while the dust settles.

Meanwhile back at the house, Suzanne Ashworth (Suzanne Hall) opens up to Darren about Frankie's troubled past.

Peri promises to stand by Romeo while he's in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) tells Peri Lomax (Ruby O'Donnell) that Romeo (Owen Warner) has been asking to see her.

Pez is conflicted over whether to visit her incarcerated ex, who's serving time for the murder of Rayne Royce (Jemma Donovan), or leave the past in the past.

Ultimately she decides to face Romeo and the pair share an emotional reunion.

As her feelings come flooding back, Peri tells Romeo they're not breaking up and promises to wait for him on the other side.

Will scorned Leela agree to give Joel another chance? (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) offers to assist Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) in his bid to win back Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter).

The teenager manages to lure Leela to a meeting place, where Joel is waiting to surprise her with a romantic gesture.

But unfortunately things don't go to plan and Leela ends up storming off.

Despite the setback, Leah is determined to reunite the parents-to-be and tells Joel she knows just the way.

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm