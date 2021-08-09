‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: There is panic for Brody Hudson when Damon vanishes

There’s panic for Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Brody is terrified when his best mate Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts), who now knows the truth about evil Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements), fails to answer his desperate phone calls.

What has happened to Damon? Has Summer harmed him?

Cindy Cunningham overhears a shocking conversation. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Meanwhile someone has tipped off the police that fugitive Brody is back in the village.

Later on Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) overhears a SHOCKING conversation between Brody and his ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

After getting the full lowdown, Cindy wants to get involved.

Sienna tries to trick Summer into confessing all but her plan backfires. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Sienna tries to trick Summer into confessing the truth, however Sienna may have met her match in Summer when her plan quickly backfires.

Elsewhere, Diane Hutchinson’s (Alex Fletcher) worries mount about children’s vaccinations when she scours the internet for information.

Becky (right) has been having a strong influence on new mum, Diane (centre) much to the worry of Tony (left). (Image credit: Channel 4)

Diane was left scared after her conversations with her new best friend Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn). Diane’s husband Tony (Nick Pickard) has to remind Diane that Becky isn’t a doctor.

Diane is due to get baby Eva’s vaccinations done at the hospital.

However when Tony tells her he can’t go with her because of a new work commitment, she’s left to go on her own.

Will Diane got through with it or decide against getting her baby girl jabbed?

Sally St Claire has been through a traumatic time recently after being in prison. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) tries to get her son John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) to see a therapist following his angry and violent outbursts.

In turn, John Paul encourages his mum to return to work at Hollyoaks High.

Sally admits that she’s missed being at work and promises to return as head but only if John Paul books a therapy appointment. Will he agree?

Warren Fox splashes the cash on girlfriend, Maxine. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Plus, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) surprises his girlfriend, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) with a new car.

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is furious with him for splashing the cash while her home, which is now owned by Warren's boss, Felix Collins (Robert Beck), still has damp issues.

Meanwhile Fergus is having trouble with his dodgy business, Blue Bird.

