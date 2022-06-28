Hollyoaks spoilers: There's a SURPRISE guest at Luke Morgan's funeral!
By Simon Timblick published
Airs Thursday 7 July 2022 at 6:30pm on Channel 4
The day of Luke Morgan's funeral arrives on Hollyoaks (6:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But the occasion proves too much for Luke's son, Ollie (Gabriel Clark), who struggles to make it through the eulogy.
Luke's fiancee, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is forced to step in and encourages Luke's friends and family to remember the positive times of his life, despite the tragic turn of events that ultimately claimed Luke's life.
But as the guests reminisce about Luke, the moment is interrupted by the arrival of a SURPRISE guest who makes a shocking revelation!
Norma "The Undertaker" Crow (Glynis Barber) is giving out the orders again.
The glamorous gangster sends baddie businessman, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), to make a purchase on her behalf.
However, Warren, whose painkiller addiction has already caused BIG drama, gets distracted by some prescription pills.
With Warren distracted, Sienna siezes her chance to continue with her sinister SECRET revenge plan against him.
One way or another, Warren is gonna pay for murdering Sienna's former lover, Brody Hudson last year...
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) drops her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) off for grief counselling with psychiatrist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok).
It looks like Bobby is finally making a breakthrough, six months after the death of his stepdad, Sylver McQueen, in the fire/explosion at the patisserie.
However, that could it all be undone when Bobby receives a threatening message...
But from WHO?
Elsewhere in Hollyoaks Village, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) gets a surprise visitor.
The visitor reminds Misbah how much she's done for other women, in the aftermath of Misbah's testimony against rapist, Ali Shazad (Raji James).
Hollyoaks airs weeknights at 6:30pm on Channel 4
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
