Hollyoaks spoilers: There's a SURPRISE guest at Luke Morgan's funeral!

But the occasion proves too much for Luke's son, Ollie (Gabriel Clark), who struggles to make it through the eulogy.



Luke's fiancee, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is forced to step in and encourages Luke's friends and family to remember the positive times of his life, despite the tragic turn of events that ultimately claimed Luke's life.



But as the guests reminisce about Luke, the moment is interrupted by the arrival of a SURPRISE guest who makes a shocking revelation!

She's back! Scarlett (played by Susie Amy) returns to pay her respects to her late husband Luke on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Norma "The Undertaker" Crow (Glynis Barber) is giving out the orders again.



The glamorous gangster sends baddie businessman, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and his girlfriend, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), to make a purchase on her behalf.



However, Warren, whose painkiller addiction has already caused BIG drama, gets distracted by some prescription pills.



With Warren distracted, Sienna siezes her chance to continue with her sinister SECRET revenge plan against him.



One way or another, Warren is gonna pay for murdering Sienna's former lover, Brody Hudson last year...

Norma sends Sienna out on another dodgy job on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) drops her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) off for grief counselling with psychiatrist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok).



It looks like Bobby is finally making a breakthrough, six months after the death of his stepdad, Sylver McQueen, in the fire/explosion at the patisserie.



However, that could it all be undone when Bobby receives a threatening message...



But from WHO?

WHO sends troubled Bobby a threatening message on Hollyoaks? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere in Hollyoaks Village, Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) gets a surprise visitor.



The visitor reminds Misbah how much she's done for other women, in the aftermath of Misbah's testimony against rapist, Ali Shazad (Raji James).

Misbah has a surprise visitor on today's episode of Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

