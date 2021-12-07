‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Theresa McQueen in danger!

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) has thrown herself into getting justice for Misbah but her actions could put her in terrible danger in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Misbah was raped by her medical colleague, Dr Ali Shahzad (Raji James) thirty years ago.

Doctor Misbah recently attempted to get justice but her case was thrown out after tampering with evidence came to light.

Dr Ali Shahzad raped Misbah thirty years ago. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Theresa is now on a mission and in yesterday’s episode she was seen flirting with sinister Dr Ali.

Tonight however, there are revelations from Misbah that show despite Theresa’s good intentions, the feisty McQueen could be seriously underestimating Ali.

Verity Hutchinson has alarm bells ringing when she sees Theresa and Ali out on a date together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) spots Theresa and Ali out on a date together, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is forced to reveal what he knows about Theresa’s plot to incriminate Ali and set a honeytrap for him.

Misbah also soon discovers what’s going on.

Will she be able to save Theresa from becoming another of Ali’s victims?

Imran Maalik (above) wants to get closure for his mother, Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Misbah’s son Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) is tired of sitting on the side lines and watching his mum suffer.

He decides to confront Ali himself.

But how far will Imran go in order to get closure for Misbah?

Trish Minniver is desperately trying to make up for her evil other half's actions. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Trish Minniver (Denise Welch) has a plan to undo some of her evil fiancé, Fergus Collins, dirty dealings.

Fergus, who was recently attacked by Trish’s daughter, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) had terrorised and blackmailed half of Hollyoaks and was also responsible for killing Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) and framing Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for the killer crime.

While Trish is busy trying to make amends and set things right, Warren is busy building bridges between him and an old friend.

Who exactly does Warren want to patch things up with?

Diane Hutchinson has some advice for Scott. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) gives Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) some parenting advice when Scott discovers the expensive price-tag on the Christmas angel ornament that Mary has got.

Scott has been charged with looking after his friend’s daughter, Mary, over the Christmas period, but has he already lost control?

Could there be a new romance for Sid Sumner? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) agrees to a last hurrah with his mate Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) before his police training starts.

Sid is still thinking about Serena, who he went on on date with in September and who made a big impression on him.

However, while on his bar crawl with Romeo, he catches the eye of newcomer Lizzie Chen-Williams.

Could a new romance be on the cards for Sid?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm