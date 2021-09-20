‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Timmy Simmons is plunged into panic!

Timmy Simmons panics about what he's done.

Timmy Simmons (Sam Tutty) is terrified about what he’s done in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, Timmy was seen shunting Juliet Nightingale (Nimah Blackshaw) down a steep flight of stairs after she’d worked out that Timmy was her girlfriend, Peri Lomax’s (Ruby O’Donnell) secret stalker.

Tonight Timmy tries to cover his tracks after harming Juliet.

He goes to visit Juliet in hospital and realises that if she wakes up she could reveal exactly what he’s done.

Timmy contemplates taking drastic measures to get rid of the problem once and for all.

Is Juliet’s life in danger?

Timmy pushed Juliet (pictured above) down a steep flight of stairs. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, after Olivia’s (Emily Burnett) revelation that she and Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson Dwyer) are moving to New Zealand, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) confronts her son for not telling her about their plans.

Prince is furious with Olivia for blurting out the New Zealand plan to his mum.

However when he confides in Peri, she helps him see that Olivia wasn’t trying to cause trouble.

Olivia opens up to her fiancé, Prince McQueen. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on Olivia opens up to Prince and tells him she feels as though she’s living in his former wife, Lily McQueen’s (Lauren McQueen) shadow.

Prince reassures Olivia that she’s not and that he’s happy with moving to New Zealand but when Goldie overhears, will she start being okay with the plans too?

Shaq Qureshi just wants the truth from Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) is still on a mission to find out who his biological dad is but he keeps hitting dead ends.

Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) offers to help him do it properly.

They locate his mum, Misbah Maalik’s (Harvey Virdi) roommate at the time Shaq was born and arrange a reunion to get some answers.

However, when Misbah realises what Shaq is up to, she decides to meet him herself. What is she planning to tell Shaq?

Meanwhile, Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is worried about DJ’s development and asks doctor Misbah to make an appointment for him at the hospital.

While she’s there, doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) makes a move on Mandy but what are his true motives?

Ella Richardson and Charlie Dean have grown very close. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus Leah Barnes (Ela May Demircan) is not happy that Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) would rather spend time with Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) than with her.

Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) overhears Leah referencing Charlie’s ‘girlfriend’ and immediately wants to know who she is.

Nancy’s interrogating makes Charlie and Ella realise that the possibility of them being boyfriend and girlfriend isn’t so farfetched.

Could a relationship be on the cards for the teens?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm