Hollyoaks spoilers: TO THE RESCUE! Ste Hay saves Sienna’s life!

Ste Hay comes to the rescue of Sienna Blake in Hollyoaks.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) steps in and saves Sienna in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is in terrible danger when her arch-enemy, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) puts a hit out on her with instructions to kill her!

However, just in the nick of time, Sienna’s trusty sidekick, Ste, saves her from the deadly encounter.

Cindy (above) has accused Honor's son, Mason, of being the masked intruder. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok) is fuming with Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) after Cindy accused Honour’s son, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) of spying on her while she was asleep.

Cindy was left shaken when she awoke to see a masked intruder peering down at her.

Tonight Honour demands that Cindy publicly apologise to Mason for the accusations.

However Cindy isn’t budging and refuses to say sorry.

Eric Foster warns his sister, Verity, to stay away from Cindy (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

The confrontation leads to creepy Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) advising his sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) to take some time away from Cindy.

Eric warns Verity that it’s not healthy to be around someone who is so troubled.

As the day goes on, Honour agrees to hear Cindy out and the pair of them make up.

Meanwhile, Verity decides she needs to support Cindy, who is bi-polar, and says she's not going to turn her back on her, much to Eric's fury!

DeMarcus (right) has been in hiding ever since the fatal stabbing of policeman, Saul Reeves. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later on, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) walks in on Eric talking to an online community about Cindy.

What poison is Eric whipping up now and will Tony realise just how dangerous Eric can be?

Meanwhile, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and DS Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) are on a mission to prove that Felix’s son, DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade) is innocent of the knife attack that killed Zoe’s policeman colleague, Saul Reeves (Chris Charles).

Felix is on mission to prove that his son, DeMarcus, is innocent. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

When they hear that Tony is planning to do a talk to the community and conduct a council popularity poll, Felix and Zoe see it as an opportunity to gather more information about the crime.

They are hoping that someone will know who filmed the video of DeMarcus and Saul together.

Will their plan come together and could they be one step closer to proving who was responsible for the knife attack?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4