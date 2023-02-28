Hollyoaks spoilers: Tony Hutchinson calls social services to report Warren!
Airs Wednesday 8 March 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
An angry Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) goes head to head with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and decides to involve social services in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
The drama is brewing earlier on because of Warren deciding to teach his young son, Sebastian, how to box saying he wants him to be able to stand up for himself and protect himself.
Warren’s ex, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is livid when she finds out that Warren has been giving Sebastian secret boxing lessons.
She doesn’t agree with it and is furious that he’s gone behind her back.
Once again, the exes, Warren and Sienna are clashing over their very different parenting styles!
Trying to fix things, Warren reminds his son to only use his boxing skills on those 'who deserve it'.
However, his words come back to bite him when there’s an accident at the local park.
Sebastian shoves Tony and Diane’s (Alex Fletcher) daughter Dee Dee at the adventure playground sending her flying.
Tony, who has been preoccupied and aloof following the fallout of his twisted brother’s Eric Foster’s (Angus Castle-Doughty) actions, can’t take any more.
His good mate, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) who has suffered with his mental health and depression in the past, tells Tony he really needs to talk to a professional and get help.
However, Tony sees things differently.
Raging at Warren for what’s happened with Dee Dee, he tells Warren he’s going to involve social services as he’s not fit to be a father.
Meanwhile, over at the Maaliks, the family is gathering belongings to take to Imran (Ijaz Rana) during their next visit.
Imran is currently staying at a residential clinic where he is receiving treatment for his eating disorder.
There seems to be good news about his progress.
His doctor mum, Misbah (Harvey Virdi) announces that the clinic are so delighted with his recovery progress that they can treat him as an outpatient.
Imran is able to come home!
Later on his sister, Yazz (Haiesha Mistry) is cleaning the house from head to toe, wanting to make it perfect for Imran’s return.
The family is over the moon when Imran arrives and is back under their roof again.
However Misbah can’t help feeling anxious and cautious.
She warns her husband Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan) that this is the most crucial stage of Imran’s recovery, so they have to get it right.
How will Imran fare being back home again?
Over at the Love Boat, Lizzie Chen-Williams (Lily Best) struggles to get a day off from work.
Her new paralegal friend, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) seizes an opportunity to show off her impressive legal knowledge.
However later on Lacey clashes with her housemate Rayne (Jemma Donovan).
Lacey has heaps of paperwork to get through but Rayne is not being very sympathetic and the two women clash over Lacey’s priorities.
Lizzie has some advice for Lacey that gets her thinking.
Meanwhile, Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) is desperately trying to fix things with Rayne after he wrongly accused her of sleeping with his best mate.
Not surprisingly, Rayne has been left furious and doesn’t want anything to do with Romeo right now.
It looks like he’s going to have to pull out all the stops to try and win her round.
What does he have in mind?
