Hollyoaks spoilers: Tragedy for Joel Dexter and Leela Lomax?
Airs Tuesday 28 May on E4 at 7pm.
Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is still recovering from his wedding and has no idea about the baby health fears his new wife Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is going through in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
In yesterday’s episode, newly married Leela headed off to the hospital without waking Joel when she realised she hadn’t felt her unborn baby move for over five hours.
Tonight, the hospital tries to contact Joel to break the news however he doesn’t respond to the calls.
Leela’s daughter, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is also fast asleep and doesn’t wake when attempts are made to call her too.
It’s actually Joel’s brother, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) who eventually picks up.
He and his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) immediately head off to find Joel.
Meanwhile back at the hospital a terrified Leela has to face the medics alone.
Has her unborn baby died? Will they be able to find a heartbeat?
Elsewhere, over at the Dog, foster parent Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) talks to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) about how he feels he’s lost his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) now that her birth father, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) has turned up in the village and wants to be part of his daughter’s life.
Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) overhears Scott talking and the conversation hits him hard as he realises just how much he is missing his own daughter, Lexi.
Later, Freddie goes to see Grace Black (Tamara Wall) at the prison where she is currently serving a sentence for a bungled heist.
Freddie tells Grace that he can’t wait any longer to make contact with Lexi and they need to bring their plan forward to break her out of prison.
A more level-headed Grace says he needs to cool down and they must wait until their wedding day.
However, Freddie decides to take action and later on he follows his young daughter Lexi from school to her foster parent.
However, Freddie is stunned when he discovers just who has custody of Lexi.
It’s his very own brother Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham).
What is a furious Freddie going to do about that? .
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm
Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.