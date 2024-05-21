Hollyoaks spoilers: Tragedy for Joel Dexter and Leela Lomax?

Pregnant Leela Lomax makes a panicked phone call to her midwife in Hollyoaks.

Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas Speed) is still recovering from his wedding and has no idea about the baby health fears his new wife Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) is going through in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode, newly married Leela headed off to the hospital without waking Joel when she realised she hadn’t felt her unborn baby move for over five hours.

Joel with Leela on their wedding day last week in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight, the hospital tries to contact Joel to break the news however he doesn’t respond to the calls.

Leela’s daughter, Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) is also fast asleep and doesn’t wake when attempts are made to call her too.

It’s actually Joel’s brother, Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) who eventually picks up.

He and his girlfriend, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) immediately head off to find Joel.

Meanwhile back at the hospital a terrified Leela has to face the medics alone.

Has her unborn baby died? Will they be able to find a heartbeat?

Cleo and Abe head off to tell Joel about Leela in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, over at the Dog, foster parent Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) talks to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) about how he feels he’s lost his foster daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) now that her birth father, Donny Clark (Louis Emerick) has turned up in the village and wants to be part of his daughter’s life.

Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) overhears Scott talking and the conversation hits him hard as he realises just how much he is missing his own daughter, Lexi.

Later, Freddie goes to see Grace Black (Tamara Wall) at the prison where she is currently serving a sentence for a bungled heist.

Freddie tells Grace that he can’t wait any longer to make contact with Lexi and they need to bring their plan forward to break her out of prison.

Prisoner Grace Black tells Freddie they need to be patient.

A more level-headed Grace says he needs to cool down and they must wait until their wedding day.

However, Freddie decides to take action and later on he follows his young daughter Lexi from school to her foster parent.

However, Freddie is stunned when he discovers just who has custody of Lexi.

It’s his very own brother Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham).

What is a furious Freddie going to do about that? .

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4