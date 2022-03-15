Hollyoaks spoilers: Tragedy! John Paul McQueen causes horror smash

John Paul McQueen crashes the minibus with pupils on board.

There are terrible repercussions when teacher John Paul McQueen reaches for the booze in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the day of the camping trip for Hollyoaks High pupils.

Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer) bonds with classmate Freya. However there is trouble brewing.

Deputy Head teacher, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is in charge of driving the school minibus.

John Paul, who has been battling alcohol addiction, is already jittery but when he finds a vodka bottle hidden inside his puffer jacket things take a turn for the worse.

An unravelling John Paul tries to keep the bottle hidden but is visibly on edge.

Struggling to control his cravings, will he reach for the bottle?

As the journey to the campsite gets underway, the pupils start to get rowdier and rowdier.

But worse is soon to come.

It’s not long before the group find themselves lost.

John Paul is barely coping and tragedy strikes when his eyes start to close while he’s behind the wheel.

Suddenly there is a huge bang as he loses control of the vehicle and it’s sent spinning off the road!

Who will get out alive?

Back in the village, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) is also in a bad place.

Mercedes’ despair over the escalating behaviour of her son, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox) has been growing by the day.

Yesterday she was seen falling back into dangerous habits when she resorted to buying drugs.

Tonight she’s plunged into a panic when she sees Matthew-Jesus playing with her handbag where she’s hidden the drugs.

But is it too late?

Are the hidden drugs about to be revealed to her whole family?

Later on Mercedes breaks down in front of Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) and comes to an agonising decision over the welfare of her son, Bobby.

What has Mercedes decided to do and how will Bobby respond?

Over at the Maaliks, Zain (Jonas Khan) invites Shaq (Omar Maalik) to an event for Muslim singles.

Shaq, who has thrown himself into the world of online dating, is reluctant at first.

He seems to be committed to his matrimonial app.

However as he struggles to find any matches on the app, will he change his mind and go with Zain to the singles night?

Plus, DI Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) clearly fancies her colleague, police officer Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) and the pair of them have recently grown close.

However tonight Zoe decides to set some firm boundaries between her and Sam.

What will she tell Sam? And what does the future hold for the two of them?

