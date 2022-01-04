‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: TRAGEDY! Mercedes McQueen faces her worst fears

Mercedes McQueen is reeling when her very worst fears come true in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Following the horror explosion that rocked the village in yesterday’s episode, the residents are shaken as there are tragic consequences.

Ollie Morgan thinks he is responsible for the terrifying explosion.

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) is overwhelmed with guilt when he fears that he and Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) could have been responsible for the blast that has put lives at risk.

Ollie’s aunty, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron), is determined to end Ollie’s relationship with destructive Becky who creates trouble and conflict wherever she goes.

However, manipulative Becky uses flattery to employ Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) to change Zara’s mind.

Felix Westwood is caught up in the explosion.

Meanwhile, as one of the McQueens remains missing, Mercedes’ very worst fears come true. A chilling flashback soon reveals the sinister truth behind what has unfolded.

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Byran) has to break some devastating news to her husband Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood).

The tragic circumstances cause conflict between Martine and Felix who exchange some cruel and hateful words.

Felix is left fearing for his life as the flames take hold.

There is also fear for the Nightingale family when Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is taken in for emergency surgery.

As Juliet lies in a hospital bed and is wheeled into the operating theatre, the worry makes Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) lash out at her son James (Gregory Finnegan) for the way he reacted to Juliet’s proposal plans.

Later on Marnie has some kind words for Juliet’s mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) however it’s not long before yet more tragedy strikes for the Nightingale family.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm