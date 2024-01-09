Hollyoaks spoilers: TRAGEDY strikes in the village!

Tragedy strikes in tonight's explosive hour-long special of Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings), changing the lives of those involved forever.

It should be the happiest day of Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Mercedes McQueen's (Jennifer Metcalfe) lives as they prepare to wed Lord Rafe (Chris Gordon) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood), respectively.

But as their paths collide and stories merge, a dramatic turn of events sees the return of well-loved characters and the arrival of some new mysterious faces...

Sienna receives a worrying voicemail from Rafe on their wedding day. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Bride-to-be Sienna is hoping to get her happy ever after with Rafe and remains blissfully unaware he's already married to his 'sister' Dilly (Emma Johnsey-Smith).

Rafe's scheming spouse has also been on a mission to wreck her love rival's life, and is harbouring a secret about Sienna's deceased dad, Patrick Blake, after it was revealed she has a picture of him in her locket.

Initially, Rafe was on board with Dilly's cruel scheme but has ended up developing real feelings for the woman they've been duping.

And with just hours to go before the wedding, the terminally ill Lord tells Dilly he wants to spend the rest of his life with Sienna.

Moments later Sienna receives a voicemail from her fiancé - but what has he got to say? And will the wedding still go ahead?

Scorned Felix is on the warpath! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Mercedes is overjoyed at the prospect of becoming Mrs Westwood and determined to leave her affair with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in the past.

But that is wishful thinking after suspicious Felix makes a discovery that sets him off down a vengeful path.

Are cheating Mercedes and Warren going to be forced to 'fess up about their betrayal?

And what will the consequences be?

Frantic Ste rushes to try and help Leah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, raging hormones and underage drinking lead the village teens to go their separate ways during a rave.

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) makes a mercy dash to rescue vulnerable daughter Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan) - but what horrors await him?

Tragedy strikes as Ste tries to help his unconscious daughter. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the drama continues, Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) finds herself caught up in the carnage.

Some families are torn completely apart, while the tragedy brings others back together.

Meanwhile, sparks between old lovers are reignited, leaving the future of once-solid couples now uncertain.

Life is never going to be the same again...

Theresa McQueen is back with a bang! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm