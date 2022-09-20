Hollyoaks spoilers: TRAITOR? Will Olivia Bradshaw betray the McQueens?

Will Olivia Bradshaw side with evil Silas in Hollyoaks on Channel 4?

Olivia Bradshaw (Emily Burnett) has some TERRIBLE choices to make as Hollyoaks continues in tonight’s second episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Silas Blissett has pulled Olivia into his sinister web in Hollyoaks on Channel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Serial killer Silas Blissett, (Jeff Rawle), was seen approaching teacher Olivia at Hollyoaks High earlier on and demanding that she do his dirty work for him.

Olivia at first refused but now it seems she’s left with no choice.

Silas sets Olivia a DEADLY task and orders her to bring him his great-grandson, Bobby Costello (Jayden Fox).

Either she does as he says, or he will have no hesitation in killing Bobby’s mother, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe)!

Silas orders Olivia to bring Bobby (above) to him...or else! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Olivia desperately tries to get to Bobby alone.

However when the pressure mounts and she can’t get Silas’s voice out of her head, it’s all too much for her and she blurts out everything that’s been going on to her fiancé, Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer)

How will Prince react when he hears that Olivia has betrayed his entire family?

Ste Hay with James Nightingale in Hollyoaks on Channel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Leela Lomax (Kirstie-Leigh Porter) and her brother Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) are shocked to see that James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has turned up for a shift at the new gym.

The siblings decide to have a bit of fun and make sure that they put James through his paces!

Later, James lets Ste in on his plan: he is going to tell the police everything he has found out about criminal Norma Crow (Glynis Barber).

James says that Ste could join him in his mission, however Ste can’t trust James and has serious doubts about his motivations.

Diane Hutchinson is relieved to get lots of help from Dave Chen-Williams in Hollyoaks on Channel 4. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) has been left with a massive list of organising to do ahead of the village carnival.

Her husband Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), who was the main initiator of the carnival, has kindly swanned off for a golfing trip leaving Diane in the lurch.

Luckily Dave Williams (Dominic Power) has stepped in to help her.

When Diane is tasked with moving an entire, ‘Escape Room’ she’s struggling, but Dave swoops in with a tractor and saves the day.

With the carnival plans now coming together, what could possibly go wrong?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4