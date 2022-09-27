Hollyoaks spoilers: TRUTH TIME! Will Vicky Grant save DeMarcus?
Airs Thursday 6 October 2022 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) desperately hunts for important evidence in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Vicky, who is in a destructive relationship with Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) realises she may have evidence on her phone that could save DeMarcus Westwood (Tomi Ade).
DeMarcus is currently serving time in a youth offenders institute for the fatal stabbing of policeman Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) after being framed by conniving Joseph, the real killer!
Vicky needs to get her hands on her phone…and fast!
However, she’s in for a major setback when she realises Joseph has it.
Undeterred, Vicky comes up with a new plan to ensnare Joseph in his web of lies so he will reveal the truth about the night Saul was stabbed.
However, her ploy is incredibly risky.
As she puts her plan into action, is she putting herself in grave danger?
And will Joseph rumble her?
Elsewhere, Norma puts Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to the test when she has a SHOCKING proposition for him.
What does Norma want Warren to do now?
And will he accept when he realises just how much is at stake?
Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has some BIG news for his family.
And Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) gets a very harsh warning when he’s confronted by his furious daughter Lizzie (Lily Best) who has discovered he’s meddled in her relationship with Sid!
Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm
Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4
Or stream the episodes first on All4
- General Cast
- Mercedes McQueen - Jennifer Metcalfe
- Theresa McQueen - Jorgie Porter
- John Paul McQueen - James Sutton
- Nana McQueen Diane Langton
- Cleo McQueen - Nadine Mulkerrin
- Goldie McQueen - Chelsee Healey
- Ste Hay - Kieron Richardson
- Tony Hutchinson - Nick Pickard
- Verity Hutchinson - Eva O'Hara
- Cindy Cunningham - Stephanie Waring
- Darren Osbourne - Ashley Taylor Dawson
- Jack Osborne - Jimmy McKenna
- Oliver Morgan - Gabriel Clark
- Nancy Osborne - Jessica Fox
- Charlie Dean - Joshua McConville
- Sienna Blake - Anna Passey
- Diane O'Connor - Alex Fletcher
- Warren Fox - Jamie Lomas
- Maxine Minniver - Nikki Sanderson
- Trish Miniver - Denise Welch
- Mandy Richardson - Sarah Jayne Dunn
- Ella Richardson - Erin Palmer
- Sid Sumner - Billy Price
- Toby Faroe - Bobby Gordon
- Romeo Nightingale - Owen Warner
- Grace Black - Tamara Wall
- Peri Lomax - Ruby O'Donnell
- Leela Lomax - Kirsty-Leigh Porter
- Martine Deveraux - Kelle Bryan
- Walter Deveraux - Trevor A. Toussaint
- Sally St. Claire - Annie Wallace
- Scott Drinkwell - Ross Adams
- Tom Cunningham - Ellis Hollins
- Felix Westwood - Richard Blackwood
- Joel Dexter - Rory Douglas-Speed
- Liberty Savage - Jessamy Stoddart
- James Nightingale - Gregory Finnegan
- Juliet Nightingale - Niamh Blackshaw
- Yasmine Maalik - Haiesha Mistry
- Misbah Maalik - Harvey Virdi
- Imran Maalik - Ijaz Rana
- Sami Maalik - Rishi Nair
- Damon Kinsella - Jacob Roberts
- Brody Hudson - Adam Woodward
- Brooke Hathaway - Tylan Grant
- Cher Winters - Bethannie Hare
- Ripley Lennox - Ki Griffin
- Shaq Qureshi - Omar Malik
- Prince McQueen - Malique Thompson-Dwyer
- DeMarcus Westwood - Tomi Ade
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
