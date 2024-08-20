Hollyoaks spoilers: TWISTED! Abe Fielding hires an escort for his girlfriend Cleo!

Abe Fielding hires and escort for his wife Cleo as part of their 'open' relationship.

Abe Fielding (Tyler Conti) shocks his girlfriend Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) when he books a male escort for her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7 pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Controlling Abe has previously coerced Cleo into saying she was happy with them having an ‘open’ relationship. Abe wasted no time in sleeping with Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) much to the dismay of a devastated Cleo.

Tonight at Casa McQueen, Cleo’s family become increasingly worried about her when she suffers a dizzy spell.

Cleo, who has been gripped by eating disorders in the past, has not been herself for weeks and has been manipulated by Abe into thinking her bulimia is back!

Cleo is being abused by manipulative Abe. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, Abe has said he wants to have babies with her and tonight he buys her a special dressy outfit saying it’s to put her in the mood for baby-making!

Trying for a baby is the last thing on Cleo’s mind!

She and Abe are soon clashing over his pregnancy plans and Cleo breaks her silence telling him she is frightened of being pregnant with her ongoing health problems.

Abe and Cleo clash over his plans for having a baby. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However Abe is unsympathetic.

Later on in The Dog, Abe challenges Cleo’s ex, Joel Dexter, (Rory Douglas-Speed) about his drug use but Joel is dismissive.

A conniving Abe tells Joel that Cleo is struggling again with her eating disorder.

As tensions spill over between Cleo and Abe she is STUNNED when a male escort turns up at the house saying he has been booked for her by her boyfriend!

Will Cleo send the escort packing?

Zoe has recently given birth to a baby boy, the son of Prince. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) remains in hospital after giving birth prematurely to her baby boy.

Zoe’s grandmother, Pearl (Dawn Hope) reassures her that while she was shocked to learn that Prince McQueen (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) is the baby’s father and not his brother Hunter (Theo Graham) as everyone had assumed, the baby is a miracle and their health is all that matters.

Plus Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) has some urgent business she needs to attend to.

Is she gearing up to tell Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) about her past with his late daughter, Lizzie (Lily Best) and the fact she fathered Lizzie’s baby before transitioning?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on E4 at 7pm

Stream the episode earlier on Channel 4

Or stream the episodes first on All4