Hollyoaks spoilers: TWISTED! Jeremy Blake plots his revenge on the sisters!

Jeremy Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is plotting his revenge against his brother Patrick’s children in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Gardener Jeremy has been hiding some BIG secrets and acting very suspiciously ever since he arrived in Hollyoaks claiming to be Patrick’s long-lost identical twin brother.

The sisters, Sienna and Liberty head over to the allotment. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight he invites sisters and Patrick’s daughters Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) and Dilly Harcourt (Emma Johnsey-Smith) over to his allotment for a ‘surprise’.

However, Jeremy’s mother, Martha Blake (Sherrie Hewson), knows what Jeremy is up to and is determined to save her grandchildren from his evil ruse.

She manages to overpower her carer at the nursing home where she is a resident and then breaks out of the building to race round to the village.

Liberty has a special present for Jeremy. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

However, it seems that Jeremy’s plans have been derailed. He is taken aback when he receives a gift from Liberty that makes him think twice.

Meanwhile Martha arrives at Sienna’s house and she tells her that she has come to keep her safe. But safe from what exactly?

Later on Dilly heads off to the McQueens’ where she breaks the shattering news that Zoe Anderson’s (Garcia Brown) baby is not actually Hunter’s (Theo Graham) but his brother Prince’s (Malique Thompson-Dwyer) after Prince and Zoe had a one night-stand.

Dilly breaks the baby father bombshell at the McQueen's (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

A guilt-wracked Prince is forced to admit the truth to his family, that he slept with his brother’s girlfriend shortly before Hunter tragically died after taking dodgy drugs.

The McQueen clan is reeling from the revelation and turf Dilly out.

However, John Pau McQueen (James Sutton) tells Prince he must now break the news to his mum Goldie (Chelsee Healey) so that she knows the truth about her unborn grandchild.

Later on Prince tells Zoe he wants to step up for his child and promptly breaks his girlfriend Dilly’s heart by saying that the two of them are over for good.

Detective Zoe Anderson is on Kitty's (above) case in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Plus Detective Zoe pays Kitty Draper (Iz Hesketh) a visit and says that she is still on her case despite Kitty’s boyfriend Beau (Jon Paul Bell) being locked up for the death of Kitty’s father, Declan (Alan Turkington).

Will Zoe uncover more evidence that puts Kitty directly in the frame?

