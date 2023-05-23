Hollyoaks spoilers: TWO PREGNANCIES! Zoe Anderson’s BABY SECRET is out! Who else is expecting?

Zoe Anderson has recently realised she's pregnant with her ex, Sam's baby!

Detective Zoe Anderson (Garcia Brown) has been feeling very nauseous recently and her ex-boyfriend, Sam Chen-Williams (Matthew McGivern) is about to find out exactly why in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on it’s awkward when colleagues and former lovers, Zoe and Sam both bump into each other outside Dee Valley Hospital.

When they also run into local gangster, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), Zoe, who is Sam’s boss, tells him not to antagonise Warren any more.

Zoe is just about to rush off for work but inside her handbag is a pregnancy test kit.

Sam Chen-Williams hopes that Zoe being pregnant could bring the two of them back together. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Later Zoe is caught out when she tries to grab a box of pens from her bag in front in Sam and accidentally pulls out the test kit!

Sam is immediately excited and gets carried away hoping that a baby might bring him and Zoe back together.

However, he’s soon brought down to earth with a bump when Zoe tells him that even if she WAS pregnant they would still be over for good.

Yazz is feeling upset about the way her life is panning out and confides in husband Tom Cunningham. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) heads off to the careers day at Hollyoaks High where she’s been asked by teacher, Hunter McQueen (Theo Graham) to give a talk to the pupils.

However, she’s soon feeling deflated and rattled when she realises that Hunter wants her to do a talk on being a receptionist rather than a journalist.

Yazz starts to question what she’s doing with her life and career and when she comes across her husband, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) in the park, she tells him exactly what is on her mind.

Later on at home Tom tries to cheer a frustrated Yazz up.

However it seems that Yazz has got much bigger things on her mind when we see her holding a positive pregnancy test!

It seems Yazz has got something very important she needs to tell her husband Tom! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) is in a state when she thinks that her late husband, Luke Morgan’s (Gary Lucy), phone box is about to be removed from the village.

Determined to keep it in its rightful place in memory of Luke, who tragically passed away a year ago, she comes up with a plan.

Cindy chatting to Grace Black in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

She, Luke’s sister, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) aka ‘Luke’s Angels’ must get their hands on the driver's keys before the phone box is towed away.

Grace leaps into action and knocks the driver unconscious however the trio are shocked when they discover he's actually transporting a portaloo and NOT Luke’s precious phone box.

Cindy’s mix-up leaves Zara and Grace worried about her state of mind and they start to think she should no longer be involved in the bank heist they’ve got planned.

Are they going to cut her out of the plot?

Zara (pictured) and Grace are worried about Cindy's current state of mind in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, foster dad Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) is in a frenzy when he can’t find his foster daughter, Miley.

Scott is out of his mind with panic.

What’s happened to her?

Is the tot just hiding from him or has something more serious happened?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4