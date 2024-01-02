Hollyoaks spoilers: Vulnerable Lucas falls prey to dangerous Carter!

Carter agrees to keep an eye on sexually confused Lucas.

Vulnerable Lucas Hay (Oscar Curtis) is at risk of falling prey to twisted headteacher Carter Shepherd (David Ames) in tonight's Hollyoaks at 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

The teen has been going through a very tough time recently after finding himself on the receiving end of stepdad James Nightingale's (Gregory Finnegan) temper.

Supportive Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) has been helping Lucas through his ordeal, but their close bond has left Ste's son feeling confused about his growing feelings towards his best mate.

After annoying Lucas by insinuating he wanted to kiss him, Dillon apologises for what he said.

However, Lucas doesn't want to hear it, leading the lads to have a heated confrontation...

Dillon's attempts to help Lucas are met with hostility. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Unable to answer Dillon's questions over whether he's gay, confused Lucas becomes emotional and runs off.

Later, the teen ends up confiding in Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and declares he's the one to blame for his problems.

Concerned about Lucas's welfare, Misbah goes to Carter and asks the headmaster if he'll keep an eye on the lad.

But has she unwittingly invited danger into Lucas's life?

Lacey and Nadira agree to move on from the past. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Across the village, Lacey Lloyd (Annabelle Davis) finally makes peace with former girlfriend Nadira Valli (Ashling O'Shea).

The exes' romance came to abrupt end when the paralegal upped and left the village without saying goodbye to Nadira.

Meanwhile, the young locals are still in a state of disbelief after discovering the identity of Rayne Royce's (Jemma Donovan) killer.

Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) remains on the run, but worried Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) assures James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) he'll do whatever it takes to find his son.

Later, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) comes across something hidden while she's taking the dog for a walk.

But what - or who - has she found?

Manipulative Warren tries to distance Felix from Mercedes. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) is back following his visit to son DeMarcus.

In turmoil over how he left things with Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), Felix goes to Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for advice - who tells him he needs to stop going round in circles.

Driven by his own motives to keep the couple apart, jealous Warren then dissuades Felix from going to see Mercedes and suggests they have a lads' night out in town instead!

Yazz is bemused by Tom's sudden distant behaviour. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Also, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is feeling hurt after making a discovery about wife Yazz (Haiesha Mistry).

With their marriage in crisis, Tom has been trying to win back Yazz's affections by posing as online admirer 'Gordon'.

He explained to Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) that he and Yazz are role-playing, but Darren had doubts over whether Yazz knew the truth.

Now realising that his spouse is happily flirting with a stranger, Tom is gutted.

Feeling betrayed, he acts off with Yazz, leaving her confused by his sudden cold behaviour.

Can the couple survive this latest bump in the road?

Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on E4 at 7pm