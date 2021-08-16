‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox demands answers from girlfriend, Maxine

Warren Fox demands to know what's been going on.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) demands to know the truth from his girlfriend Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine Minniver is feeling terrible about what she's done. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Following Maxine’s shocking decision in yesterday’s episode, all eyes are on her.

Maxine was shocked when she woke up in bed next to dodgy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) who is slowly and deviously manipulating himself into power in Hollyoaks.

Warren, Fergus’s right-hand man, demands answers.

However he ends up getting the wrong end of the stick and believes that his girlfriend Maxine has been sleeping with lawyer, Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair).

A furious Warren threatens Sami’s mother, Misbah (Harvey Virdi), leaving her shaken.

Warren Fox has a go at Misbah Maalik in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile both Sylver McQueen (David Tag) and his wife Mercedes have been lying to each other.

Sylver, who wants to get his hands on a stack of cash for fertility treatment, has played into Fergus’s hands by making a dodgy deal with him.

However he hasn’t told Mercedes what he’s up to.

Meanwhile Mercedes, who had a one night stand with Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) not so long ago, manages to convince Romeo to keep their night of passion a secret even though Romeo wants to confess all to his girlfriend, Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare).

Romeo Nightingale and Mercedes McQueen slept together. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

However, there’s one person who knows what’s been going on with Romeo and Mercedes and that’s Romeo’s trouble-making mother, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

Donna-Marie who likes nothing better than a spot of blackmail, decides she isn’t done with Mercedes yet.

She revelas that she filmed Mercedes talking to Romeo about their secret affair and demands another £2000 in order to keep her mouth shut.

Sid Sumner pictured with Peri Lomax. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has been feeling down about his prosthetic leg. In yesterday’s episode he confided in his best friend Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) that the reason he’s been keeping potential new love-interest, Demi, at arm’s length is because he doens’t want her to know about his prosthetic and that he is in pain.

After a pep talk from Juliet, Sid is determined to go through with his date.

However, while Sid waits for Demi at The Hutch, restaurant boss Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) points out to Sid that there is some blood on his trousers.

A panicked Sid decides to rush off and abandon all ideas of the date.

Trish Minniver tries to turn things to her advantage. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, bossy dance teacher, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) celebrates her pupil Leah Barnes’ (Ela-May Demircan) video going viral by doing some photoshoots and interviews with the press and putting Leah back into practice.

However Leah’s ankle is still hurting and she makes a secret plan with her fellow pupil and friend, Kathleen-Angel, to get them out of rehearsal by distracting Trish.

Will their cunning ruse work?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm