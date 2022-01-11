‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Warren Fox is on a high but for how long?

Warren Fox is on a high in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is on cloud nine in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren’s relationship with Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) has been going brilliant recently and tonight Warren tries to convince Maxine to take the next step in their romance.

What has he got in mind? Marriage? Babies?

Joel Dexter has some words of caution for his father. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, Warren’s son, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) has alarm bells ringing for his impetuous father.

Priest Joel gives Warren some advice and encourages him to slow down a bit.

He tells him he should be thinking about redemption first before rushing into the next thing.

Will Warren take on board Joel’s words of wisdom?

Sienna Blake turns to Warren for help but has she put him in danger? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, as Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) joins the dots on Ethan’s (Matthew James-Bailey) relationship with Maya (Ky Discala), she locks horns with her cleaning company colleague, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson).

Sienna and Ste disagree on what they should do next.

As Sienna starts to feel the heat, she turns to Hollyoaks’ resident bad boy, and her ex, Warren.

However, she could have just put Warren in trouble as she inadvertently forces him into Ethan’s line of fire, just as Warren is trying to clean up his act.

Shaq Qureshi opens up to his mother Misbah. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, there’s a harsh wake-up call in store for Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) when he confesses what he’s been hiding to his mother Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi).

As Misbah makes him question his own character, Shaq turns to ex-fling Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) for reassurance, but will Theresa give him the response he wants?

Later, it’s the final straw as Shaq makes a rash decision about his new romance.

Tom Cunningham is feeling neglected by Yazz. (Image credit: Channel 4 )

Plus, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) starts to feel invisible to his new wife Yazz.

Yazz's obsession about her exposé on ruthless doctor Ali Shahzad (Raji James) is taking over her life and she doesn't seem to have any time for Tom.

When a disgruntled Tom tries to put the spark back in his relationship with Yazz, will his plan go as he hopes?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm