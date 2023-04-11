Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren Fox learns the SHOCKING truth about his past!

Warren Fox is floored when he learns the truth about his childhood in Hollyoaks.

Warren Fox is in for a huge shock as he prepares to celebrate his birthday in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Warren is refusing to meet his mum, Norma Crow (Glynis Barber) despite her constant efforts to try and wheedle her way back into his life.

As a mum going through a hard time herself, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) takes pity on Norma and, when she sees the address that Norma has left on Warren’s card, she decides to go and see her.

However when Mercedes gets there, she’s shocked to discover that Norma has been hiding a HUGE secret.

Norma Crow has been hiding a massive secret from her son Warren. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, back in the village, Warren’s celebrations are halted when he gets an urgent phone call from Mercedes.

Warren heads off to the address, which is the place where he was born. However just as he is arriving he interrupts Norma telling Mercedes the harrowing truth about her past.

Warren is reeling when he hears the REAL reason he was taken into care and away from his mother Norma when he was a baby!

What terrible revelations has Norma unleashed now?

Cindy Cunningham wants to know who the mystery buyer is planning to buy her business in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) isn’t impressed when she bumps into estate agent, Francis.

The slick operator is representing someone planning to snap up her Grande Bazaar market from her.

Cindy is determined to find out who the rich potential buyer is and decides to do a bit of digging by pulling together a sneaky plan.

Cindy plays to Francis’ weakness and enlists Zara Morgan’s (Kelly Condron) in order to flirt outrageously and extract the truth from Francis.

However the plan goes awry but thankfully cunning Grace Black (Tamara Wall) steps in to help out.

When Francis is distracted she nicks his briefcase so she can have a good rummage inside and try and find out who the mystery buyer is.

Dave Chen-Williams is in a state in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Dave Chen-Williams (Dominic Power) has been in a state ever since his wife Honour (Vera Chok) told him she was leaving him.

Tonight Dave is feeling worse for wear and his daughter Lizzie (Lily Best) calls in her half-sister, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to help snap him out of his slump of self-pity.

However, even Maxine struggles to get through to Dave!

Dave Chen-Williams has been hitting the booze hard in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

As Dave’s dark mood spirals he turns to booze and things take a turn for the worse when his emotions get the better of him and he angrily lashes out!

Lizzie can’t stand the way her father is taking out his feelings on everyone else and suddenly comes out with a confession of her own.

What has Lizzie just revealed?

Plus, Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) is inspired by her friend Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) and decides to reach out to her estranged dad.

Will she get the answers she is desperately hoping for?



Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4