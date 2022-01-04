‘Hollyoaks’ spoilers: Was Maya responsible for explosion tragedy?

Was Maya behind the explosion?

Maya is called into question in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

With the village still reeling from the explosion that ripped through the Salon De Thé where the Dee Valley Fundraiser was being held, Nancy Hayton (Jessica Fox) starts to suspect that it was Maya who was behind the tragedy.

Is Nancy right?

Headteacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) tries to keep busy and is the driving force behind the community hub.

Sally tries to encourage Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) to participate but Jack is still in shock.

Felix Westwood was one of the villagers caught in the explosion. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Becky Quentin (Katie McGlynn) tries to comfort Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) who is overwhelmed with guilt thinking that he and Becky could have been responsible for causing the killer blast.

Becky tries to soothe Ollie and ease his conscience but Ollie is consumed by self-loathing as he can't stop himself from reading all the articles relating to the Hollyoaks’ tragedies.

When his aunty, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) asks Ollie to help with the community hub, Ollie sees an opportunity to get ahead of the police investigation.

Will Becky and Ollie be able to save their skin?

Cher Winters, Mercedes McQueen, Sylver McQueen and Romeo Nightingale were all in the blast. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) discovers some tickets that her step-mum, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) bought for an event in Manchester.

Cher tries to change Mercedes' mind about taking a trip and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) backs Cher up and tries to convince Mercedes that it’s a terrible idea.

But will headstrong Mercedes listen to either of them or is she set on going?

Darren Osborne watches as explosion rocks the village. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is out for vengeance and demands answers from DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval).

As James’ fury escalates he turns on his own family and shares some very harsh words with Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

Later on, a video reveals a possible culprit for the explosion.

How far will lawyer James go to make the culprit pay for their actions and the destruction they have wreaked on the village.

Mercedes and Prince McQueen had to scramble to save family members. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile the Deveraux household is in turmoil.

Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) and her husband Felix’s (Richard Blackwood) relationship remains at breaking point and it’s not long before Martine makes a DRASTIC decision....

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm