Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY! Ste Hay and James get ready to tie the knot!
Airs Friday 19 May 2023 on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.
It’s the wedding day of Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) however things get off to a stressful start in tonight’s Hollyoaks at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).
As the Big Day begins Ste is nowhere to be found.
When Ste’s son Lucas mentions a text message he received the previous night from his dad, a hungover Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) suddenly has his memory jogged of where he left groom-to-be, Ste.
Thankfully Ste is soon rescued and reunited with his fiancé, James.
Ste has had all night to think about his relationship with James and he’s worried that marriage will change the two of them.
James wants to prove to Ste that he’s willing to compromise for love and soon comes up with a plan.
With minutes to spare before the wedding ceremony takes place, James and Ste arrive wearing each other’s clothes!
Ste is in a smart suit and James is proving his devotion to James by wearing Ste's rainbow-coloured tracksuit to get married in!
James’ sister, Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) is determined her brother should enjoy his special day without worries about her health getting in the way.
With all the guests enjoying the perfect day, James and Juliet share a special moment on the dance floor together.
However, there’s panic when Juliet, who has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, suddenly collapses.
Is Juliet going to reveal just how bad things have got with her cancer?
Elsewhere, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) tries to cheer Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) up after Beau Ramsey (Jon-Paul Bell) dodged her kiss in yesterday’s episode.
Scott decides to confront Beau, but things take a turn for the worse when he Scott ends up with wedding cake all over him when he accidentally sticks his hand into the cake.
Beau and Scott have to quickly patch up the cake and during the palaver Beau admits that he thought Maxine might not be ready for a new relationship.
However Scott reminds Beau just how strong Maxine is and tells Beau that he if likes her as much as he says he does, he needs to be honest with her.
Plus, with Hollyoaks High closed, Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) asks Shing Lin (Izzie Yip) to come over and help with his geography revision.
However when Charlie’s dad, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) walks in he sees the teenagers about to kiss!
Darren is worried to see Charlie throwing himself into a relationship and in a panic gives the two of them a talk about safe sex.
Shing Lin is mortified and hugely relieved when her uncle turns up to collect her.
Later on, Darren opens up to Charlie and tells him that he trusts him but doesn’t want him to mess up his exams.
He also breaks the news that his little sister, Morgan’s, heart surgery has been moved forward to Monday in the States, but he hadn’t told him before because he didn’t want it to distract him.
As Charlie’s exams and Morgan’s operation play on his mind Darren, who is really missing his wife Nancy (Jessica Fox), feels more helpless than ever.
Can he keep things together for the sake of his family?
