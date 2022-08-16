Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING DAY! Will groom Shaq Qureshi pull out at last minute?

Will Shaq Qureshi call off his wedding to Nadira Vali?

It’s the day of Shaq Qureshi’s (Omar Malik) wedding to Nadira Vali (Ashling O’Shea) but will the nuptials actually go ahead in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

The run up to the wedding has been beset with HUGE problems.

Bride Nadira has been having an affair with Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw), the girlfriend of Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell).

Meanwhile, groom Shaq can’t stop thinking about his ex, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara).

It’s hardly a recipe for happily ever after!

Nadira with her lover, Juliet Nightingale. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Now that their wedding day has finally arrived, both Shaq and Nadira are having doubts about going through with the commitment.

After discovering that Nadira and Juliet’s affair is still going on, Peri has vowed to put a stop to the wedding.

However her attempts to halt it are unsuccessful when a shock confession fails to break up the couple.

Nadira and Shaq go ahead and say their vows and the wedding is soon in full swing.

Nadira and Shaq plough ahead with the celebrations. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

However, it’s not long before the newly married couple come to a realisation!

Newlyweds Shaq and Nadira are hardly a picture of joy! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) catches Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) sneaking out of the Chen-Williams house after he has spent the night with Serena Chen-Williams (Emma Lau)!

Joseph Holmes (above) has turned his attention to Serena Chen-Williams! (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) continues to be the Norma Crow’s (Glynis Barber) cut-throat accomplice.

James is on a mission to double-cross Norma, aka The Undertaker.

However when he gets a big, fat pay-check, he decides first of all he is going to rinse Norma dry of her cash!

