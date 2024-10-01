Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING HELL! Bride Sienna Blake is in for a HUGE shock!

Sienna Blake gets ready to marry Ethan Williams in Hollyoaks.

It’s time for Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and her fiancé Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) to tie the knot in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

What could possibly go wrong?

In last week’s episodes Sienna was rocked when Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham) delivered some shocking revelations about Ethan.

However nothing seems to have stopped Sienna from wanting to tie the knot.

Tonight she is is busy practicing her wedding vows and seems to have completely forgiven the past behaviour of Ethan.

Maxine Minniver has to whip groom Ethan into shape for his nuptials. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

It’s a different story for Ethan however.

The groom-to-be wakes up in the allotment having crashed out there. Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is not impressed and whips him into shape so he can be ready in time for his Big Day.

Sienna’s father, Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) is touched when Sienna asks if he can walk her down the aisle.

However, she tells him he needs to scrub up as his usual gardening dungarees are not going to cut it!

Vicky Grant (above) wants Ethan all to herself and tries to stop him from marrying Sienna. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) who has a history with Ethan turns up to plead with him, saying he shouldn’t be going ahead with the wedding because of what’s happened between them.

She begs Ethan to give their relationship another go and to walk away from all wedding plans.

It seems her words are falling on deaf ears though because Ethan has already made up his mind.

Sienna Blake is ready to say 'I do' (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Prince McQueen and Zoe Anderson are wedding guests. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

As the wedding day goes ahead, Ethan says his moving and heartfelt vows at the altar and breaks down with the emotion of it all.

As the happy couple exit the venue everyone is busy celebrating and John-Paul McQueen (James Sutton) catches the bouquet, made by gardener Jez.

However, things are about to turn very sour when an angry and uninvited guest shows up.

As the person spews some home truths about groom Ethan all hell breaks loose and the reception is soon plunged into total chaos.

What is a HORRIFIED Sienna about to discover?

Wedding guests John Paul and Maxine watch the couple tie the knot. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) is trying to get drugs for little Lexie Roscoe (Marnie Fletcher) to manage her epilepsy and also drugs for Mercedes McQueen (Jennnifer Metcalfe) who has been diagnosed with cancer.

However, Rex (Jonny Labey) catches Grace in the middle of her wheeler dealing.

He realises that Mercedes has something on Grace which is why Grace is being forced to help her.

Grace begs Rex not to let her husband Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) know what has been going on.

Will Rex do as she says and keep his mouth shut?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Wednesday on E4 at 7pm

Watch the episode earlier that day on Channel 4 streaming