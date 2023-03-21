Hollyoaks spoilers: WEDDING PLANS! James Nightingale has a surprise for Ste!

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) decides he doesn’t want to wait another minute to get hitched and tells his fiancé, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) he wants to bring their wedding forward in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

A loved-up Ste agrees and says that if they scale back on the Big Day it will help with gathering the money needed to pay for James’ little sister, Juliet’s (Niamh Blackshaw), private healthcare.

Juliet Nightingale has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Wedding planning is soon well underway for the happy couple.

However, a conversation between Juliet and her girlfriend Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) about what Juliet missed out on growing up, is overheard by Juliet’s mum, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson).

Feeling sad, Donna-Marie comes up with a plan to make up for all the things Juliet missed out on as a child.

Donna-Marie (right) feels sad about all the things her daughter missed out on growing up. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Elsewhere, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) receives an unexpected call from his brother, Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) asking him to go and visit him in prison.

Tony’s concerned wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher), thinks it’s time her husband sought professional help to try and move forward from the trauma left behind from Eric’s actions.

After seeking advice from forensic psychologist, Honour Chen-Williams (Vera Chok), Diane takes things into her own hands and takes Tony to confront his fears and visit Eric.

Diane has grown increasingly concerned about her husband Tony in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Meanwhile, that night, lawyer James receives a tempting proposition from Eric who offers him any amount of money in return for his freedom.

What will James do?

Plus, over at the McQueen’s, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) throws her new bestie Sharon (Jamelia) a ‘Welcome to Hollyoaks’ breakfast party.

But as things kick off, could it all end in tears?

Sally St Claire breaks up the party with some bad news. (Image credit: Channel 4)

The good news that, doctor Sharon has been offered a permanent role at Dee Valley hospital is suddenly marred when Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) announces the news that the McQueen house has been sold by its owners.

Where is the family going to live now? Are they about to be booted out?

Doctor Sharon has been welcomed to Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Elsewhere in the village and following recent events involving Eric, Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) is still being given a tough time by other students.

His sister, Lizzie (Lily Best) and Brooke Hathaway (Tylan Grant) attempt to help him feel better, but Brooke’s honesty ends up leaving the lonely teen feeling worse.

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4