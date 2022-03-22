Hollyoaks spoilers: Who has betrayed Cindy Cunningham?

Cindy Cunningham finds herself in an impossible situation. Who has betrayed her?

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) finds herself in an excruciating situation in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cindy has been desperately trying to raise £30,000 so that her fiancé, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) can take part in a clinical trial.

However her plans backfired horribly when Luke, who has advanced dementia, blew the cash she’d managed to raise on an expensive holiday.

As a panicked Cindy scrambles to try and fix Luke’s mistake, she’s beyond stressed.

With her agitation soaring, she and her nemesis, Luke’s sister, Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) soon turn against each other.

Zara, who is on a mission to be elected as a local council member, is forced to address the village to save her campaign.

However, in order to save her own skin she pushes Cindy under the bus and betrays her!

Elsewhere, Donna-Marie Quinn (Lucy-Jo Hudson) turns to Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) for help in finding James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

Lawyer James has been on a path of self-destruction ever since the tragic death of his mother.

Marnie (Lysette Anthony) was killed in the fatal explosion at her cafe, Salon De Thé.

Verity and Donna-Marie decide to report Marnie’s car stolen in the hope that the police will find the car with James inside.

However, there are more shocks to come when DS Cohen (Ariana Fraval) starts looking into the matter and soon arrives with some very chilling news.

What has she discovered and what’s happened to James?

Meanwhile, Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) picks up on the vibes between Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and local Imam, Zain Rizwaan (Jonas Khan).

Doctor Misbah seems to be all bashful and shy around Zain and it’s clear there’s a big attraction between the two of them.

Will Cleo give Zain and Misbah a helping nudge to get them together and is there romance on the cards for these two?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm