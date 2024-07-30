Hollyoaks spoilers: Will James discover Ste's betrayal?

Ste Hay (played by Kieron Richardson) is still playing happy homemaker with his husband, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), and their family on Hollyoaks (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But James is unaware that Ste has fallen under the spell of criminal bad lad, Rex (Jonny Labey), and has returned to his dodgy ways of old.



However, after all the drama of a BIG showdown between Grace Black (Tamara Wall), Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham), Ste and Rex at the Love Boat, legal eagle James starts to notice the closeness between the two fellas...



Ste is worried when James hasn't been home all night.



WHERE has he got to and WHY?



Ste is certain that there's no way that James could know about him hooking up with Rex.



After all, Rex has promised to delete an incriminating video of them together if Ste agrees not to warn Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) what Rex is planning next.



It seems that the mystery gangster Blue wants to get his hands on Warren's hidden supply of drugs!



Which is surely asking for BIG trouble!



Will Ste keep Rex's secret?



And is James getting close to discovering the heartbreaking truth about Ste and Rex?



Find out what happens on tonight's episode of the E4 soap...

James remains unaware husband Ste has been playing away from home on Hollyoaks...

Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) is trying to move on and put her broken marriage to Zain Rizwaan behind her.



She has finally agreed to go on a date with neighbour Donny Clark (Louis Emerick).



Donny's daughter, Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) encourages Misbah to relax and enjoy herself on the date.



But is Misbah ready to take a BIG step and get intimate with another man outside of her marriage for the first time?



Meanwhile, cash-strapped student Vicky asks Ethan Williams (Matthew James-Bailey) for a job at The Loft.



Does this mean Vicky is going to be spending plenty of time working alongside her village crush, Ethan?

I'll Never Need You! | Hollyoaks - YouTube Watch On

Hollyoaks airs Monday to Friday on E4 at 7:00pm

New episodes are available to stream first on Channel 4

International viewers can now watch episodes on the Hollyoaks official YouTube channel.